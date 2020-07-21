MIAMI, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc., (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients, announced today telehealth provider MDLink has entered into a technical cooperation agreement with the Inter-American Development Bank IDB Lab to design and test a digital screening solution for COVID-19 on the MDLink platform. The digital screening solution will allow vulnerable patients, such as those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, to connect virtually from their homes with licensed physicians. The digital screening solution for COVID-19 on the MDLink platform is expected to is expected to be available within a few months and could have an impact on testing for 5,000 persons with pre-existing health conditions and persons over 60 years old.



According to its 2019 annual report, the Inter-American Development Bank and the IDB Lab are part of the IDB Group. The Inter-American Development Bank is the world’s oldest and largest regional multilateral development bank, and the main source of multilateral financing for economic, social, and institutional development in Latin America and the Caribbean. The IDB Lab is the IDB Group’s innovation lab. It conducts high-risk experiments to test new models for engaging and inspiring the private sector to solve economic development problems in Latin America and the Caribbean. IDB’s financial resources come from its 48 member countries and from borrowing in financial markets, trust funds that it administers and cofinancing ventures. The IDB’s debt rating is Triple-A, the highest available. The IDB is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and has offices in its 26 member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, as well as in Madrid and Tokyo.i

We invite you to read this article published in The Jamaica Observer:

http://www.jamaicaobserver.com/latestnews/Self-screening_for_COVID-19_could_soon_become_a_thing_?profile=1228

Ben Kaplan, CEO of Ehave, Inc. said, “Many patients, such as those with pre-existing conditions and the elderly, cannot be tested for Covid-19 without taking a great deal of risk. There is a desperate urgency of reaching these patients, and providing them the ability to connect virtually from their homes to test for Covid-19 could save many lives.”

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. is a provider of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, psychedelics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes meeting privacy and HIPAA & GDPR Compliant. Our main product is the Ehave Dashboard which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insight using Blockchain technology. The Ehave dashboard offers Offline Encrypted Digital Records Empowering Healthcare providers and patients and it's a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform using artificial intelligence to extract deep insights from audio, video and text to improve research with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools.

About MDLink

MDLink is the pioneer of Telemedicine and the only operational Telemedicine platform in the Caribbean region. Founder and CEO, Dr. Ché Bowen, launched MDLink in 2018 and has since spearheaded the Telehealth movement through the region. MDLink provides services in Psychiatry, General Practice, Urgent Care and Urology, Internal Medicine, Dermatology & more. MDLink was the first to have a partnership with a regional telecommunications company- Cable & Wireless/Flow. With more than 10,000+ registered patients, MDLink is the first telemedicine provider to launch a COVID-19 A.I. Chatbot in the region next month, “MD Lex.” Additionally, MDLink is a member of the Psychiatric Association of Jamaica. MDLink now has 300+ registered Doctors throughout the region and continues to grow daily.

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may be preceded by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, and cannot be predicted or quantified and consequently, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements: (i) the initiation, timing, progress and results of the Company’s research, manufacturing and other development efforts; (ii) the Company’s ability to advance its products to successfully complete development and commercialization; (iii) the manufacturing, development, commercialization, and market acceptance of the Company’s products; (iv) the lack of sufficient funding to finance the product development and business operations; (v) competitive companies and technologies within the Company’s industry and introduction of competing products; (vi) the Company’s ability to establish and maintain corporate collaborations; (vii) loss of key management personnel; (viii) the scope of protection the Company is able to establish and maintain for intellectual property rights covering its products and its ability to operate its business without infringing the intellectual property rights of others; (ix) potential failure to comply with applicable health information privacy and security laws and other state and federal privacy and security laws; and (x) the difficulty of predicting actions of the USA FDA and its regulations. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any written or oral forward-looking statement unless required by law. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in Ehave, Inc.’s Registration Statement on Form F-1 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 24, 2015, as amended, which is available on the SEC's website, http://www.sec.gov.

Media and Investors Relations, please contact:

Gabe Rodriguez

Phone: (623) 261-9046

Email: erelationsgroup@gmail.com

i https://publications.iadb.org/publications/english/document/Inter-American_Development_Bank_Annual_Report_2019_The_Year_in_Review.pdf