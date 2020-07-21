Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global In-vitro diagnostics market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% by 2028.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing are growing healthcare expenditure in the emerging markets, huge demand for technologically advanced testing methods, raising incidences of chronic disease and growth opportunities/investment opportunities.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2017, 2018 revenue estimations are presented for 2019 and forecasts till 2028. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2028, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2028

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 Technology Analysis

1.5 Product Analysis

1.6 Application Analysis

1.7 End- User Analysis

1.8 Strategic Benchmarking

1.9 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Growing Healthcare Expenditure in the Emerging Markets

3.1.2 Huge Demand for Technologically Advanced Testing Methods

3.1.3 Raising Incidences of Chronic Diseases

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunites

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 Global In-Vitro Daiagnostics Market, By Product

4.1 Data Management Software

4.2 Reagents & Kits

4.3 Instruments

4.4 Software and services

4.5 Consumables



5 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Application

5.1 Cancer

5.2 Cardiac diseases

5.3 Infectious Disease

5.4 Drug Testing/Pharmacogenomics

5.5 Cardiology

5.6 Diabetes

5.7 Nephrology

5.8 HIV/AIDS

5.9 Autoimmune Diseases

5.10 Other Applications



6 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Technology

6.1 Molecular Diagnostics (MDX)

6.2 Immunochemistry/Immunoassays

6.3 Clinical Chemistry

6.4 Clinical Microbiology

6.5 Coagulation and Hemostasis

6.6 Hematology

6.7 Other IVD Technologies



7 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By End-user

7.1 Standalone Laboratories

7.2 Hospitals

7.3 Academic Institutes

7.4 Patient Self-Testing

7.5 Point-of-Care Testing

7.6 Other End-users



8 Global In-Vitro Diagnostics Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.2 Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 Johnson & Johnson

10.2 Sysmex Corporation

10.3 bioMerieux SA

10.4 Becton, Dickinson and Company

10.5 Danaher Corporation

10.6 Alere Inc.

10.7 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.8 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

10.9 Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

10.10 Ortho-Clinical Diagnostics, Inc.

10.11 Diasorin S.p.A.

10.12 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

10.13 Siemens AG

10.14 Arkray, Inc.

10.15 Qiagen N.V.

10.16 Roche Diagnostics

10.17 Affymetrix Inc.



