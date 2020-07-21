ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As America grapples with the impact of COVID-19, hospital discharge planning has become an even more complex process for Medicare beneficiaries that have or are at risk for coronavirus, creating considerable stress for patients, their families, and healthcare staff.



Livanta receives dozens of calls daily about the impact of COVID-19 as concerned Medicare beneficiaries and their families turn to Livanta for support available to them as the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care-Quality Improvement Organization (BFCC-QIO). Common concerns include the following:

Fear of unsafe discharge to the family home;

Limited access to ongoing, safe medical care;

Difficulty selecting a skilled nursing facility;

Limited physical therapy;

Potentially avoidable cognitive and emotional declines due to social isolation;

Communication lapses about the patient’s condition;

Availability of COVID-19 testing;

Difficulty obtaining or planning for in-home care; and

Delays in guardianship or conservatorship cases.

As the BFCC-QIO, Livanta helps Medicare beneficiaries, families, and caregivers in 27 states and territories with concerns about pending hospital discharge, termination of Medicare-covered services, problems with healthcare services that need quick resolution, or other quality of care issues. To reach the Livanta BFCC-QIO, Medicare beneficiaries and their family members should visit www.LivantaQIO.com .

This material was prepared by Livanta LLC, the Medicare Beneficiary and Family Centered Care - Quality Improvement Organization for Regions 2, 3, 5, 7, and 9, under contract with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), an agency of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. 12-SOW-MD-2020-QIOBFCC-CP69.