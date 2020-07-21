San Jose, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Providing high throughput for heavy payloads in semiconductor manufacturing comes the newest VULCANO2 motion system from ETEL of the HEIDENHAIN Group. With its gantry stacked-axes architecture and ETEL’s renowned iron-core linear motors coupled with HEIDENHAIN’s optical encoders, the compact VULCANO2 offers unmatched performance at nanometer-level position stability.

The VULCANO2 is a direct drive system designed for both front-end and back-end semiconductor applications requiring the movement of heavy payloads of up to 80kg. Even its best-in-class compact footprint excels to maximize its overall Cost-of-Ownership value proposition.

Key specifications of VULCANO2 include ±250nm of bidirectional repeatability at 25m/s2 acceleration, max speed of 1.2m/s, and 80mm move and settle to a ±100nm window in maximum 170ms.

The bottom-axes gantry design of the VULCANO2 guarantees superior repeatability while an all iron-core motor solution delivers the higher dynamics. A granite base has been chosen to yield improved motion flatness at the tool point while minimizing accuracy losses when operating at high duty cycles. The solution also allows for dynamic cable routing through the granite, resulting in a very compact solution that maximizes the ratio between dynamic performance and volume. The motion stage is shaped with XY and XYT configurations which, thanks to its low footprint, allows for an easier drop-in solution into equipment which previously utilized lower dynamic stages.

Possible applications for the VULCANO2 include wafer process control such as overlay metrology, critical dimension/thin film metrology, along with back-end flip-chip processes made on large panels/substrates to name a few.

ETEL S.A. is based in Switzerland with exclusive North American distribution through HEIDENHAIN CORPORATION in Schaumburg, IL and San Jose, CA (www.heidenhain.us). As a leading international supplier of direct drive and motion control components and integrated systems, ETEL supports high tech industry with linear motors, torque motors, positioning stages, and motion controllers/systems. More ETEL information can be found at: https://www.heidenhain.us/product/direct-drive-motors-and-motion-systems/

