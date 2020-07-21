ST. PETERSBURG, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EM Key Solutions, Inc. (EMKS), a growing provider of health information technology (HIT) solutions and other services for the federal government, announced the addition of industry expert, Cynthia Boyatt, as Vice President of Finance. EM Key Solutions Bring on Vice President of Finance. Ms. Boyatt joins this proven executive leadership team with expertise in financial management, contracting, and mergers & acquisition.



Boyatt responsibilities include leading the financial management, budgeting & planning, accounting, and contracts management. As a key member of the executive team, she will also work with Operations to monitor execution and ensure all government requirements are met at or under budget. Boyatt will use her deep knowledge of the Federal market place and over 15 years of extensive and financial management and government contracting experience to continue to improve EMKS processes to support corporate growth.

Mr. Boyatt said, “I am extremely pleased to have joined such an incredible team at EM Key Solutions in this critical role, particularly in the Heath IT arena. The company’s values and commitment to leadership are key factors to success and I’m excited to join a team with a shared passion and commitment to the missions of our federal clients.”



“I am thrilled to welcome Cynthia to our executive team. She brings the exceptional record of success, strategic vision, financial management expertise, and customer-driven leadership that will be crucial to our success as we continue to grow and address needs of our clients in achieving their missions,” said EMKS President and Chief Executive Officer, Mike Snyder.



Boyatt was most recently served as the Controller for RELYANT Global and prior to that for Information International Associates. In her role at both organizations, she oversaw budgeting and accounting, developed rate structures, and ensured DCAA compliance to support growth and profitability for the organization. Boyatt complements her experience and skills with a Master of Business Administration, a Bachelor of Business in Accounting, is a member of the Accounting & Finance Women’s Alliance (AFWA) and American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA). She is also a two time speaker at the Unanet conference and is considered a Unanet master. EM Key Solutions is thrilled to bring such a talented expert and leader.

About EM Key Solutions

Founded in 2015, EM Key Solutions (EMKS) is a Service Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) serving our country, our Veterans and Uniformed Services, and the federal market at large with mission-centric, cost-effective and innovative management consulting and healthcare systems solutions, one project at a time. EMKS is an IT solutions and management consulting services provider with exceptional record of experience and performance with core capabilities in Business Transformation and Collaboration, Health IT Systems Solutions and Integration, Performance Management and Engineering, and Cyber Security Services. EMKS delivers a customer-centric approach with proven management processes to each project they undertake. Through sound leadership and management principals, EMKS focuses on offering its clients the solutions they need to be successful throughout the project management lifecycle at the most competitive rates.