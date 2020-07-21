Arion Bank will publish its financial results for the second quarter of 2020 on Wednesday 29 July, after markets have closed.

Investor meeting / Webcast in English 30 July at 10:30 CEST (8:30 GMT)

Arion Bank will be hosting a meeting / webcast on Thursday 30 July at 10:30 CEST (8:30 GMT) where CEO Benedikt Gíslason, CFO Stefán Pétursson, Deputy CFO Eggert Teitsson and Head of Investor Relations Theodor Fridbertsson will present the results and answer questions from participants. The meeting will take place in English at the Bank’s headquarters, Borgartún19, Reykjavík, and will be streamed live.

Those attending at Borgartún 19 need to register here .

The webcast will be accessible live on financialhearings.com and a link will also be made available on the Bank’s website under Investor Relations .

To participate in the webcast via telephone and put forward questions please call in using the relevant number indicated below before the start of the webcast:

SE: 46 850 558 369

UK: 44 333 300 9261

Iceland: 354 800 7520

United States: 1 833 823 0586