Property prices this year are expected to decline between 15% and 30% overall as COVID-19 temporarily freezes the market.



However, mortgage balance growth to 2024 is expected to be positive overall, with the rebound beginning in 2021



This report provides information and insights on the Australian mortgage market.It details overall and expected mortgage balance growth by both type of mortgage and lender, and explores the Australian macroeconomic scene pre- and post-COVID-19.



It examines the competitive environment and what banks can do to manage bad loans while keeping consumers on side. The report also covers customer behavior and sentiment, including the channel preferences of frequent users, and analyzes recent regulatory changes and innovations relevant to the mortgage space.



- Non-mutual banks continue to dominate the mortgage market, although the big four have lost market share to smaller lenders, notably Macquarie, ME Bank, HSBC Australia, and AMP.

- Monthly users of bank channels use multiple channels - both traditional and digital - when arranging to borrow money, with the average monthly customer using 1.8 channels for this activity.

- 28% of mortgage holders with a household income of A$150,000+ ($95,500+) have liquid savings of A$19,000 ($12,000) or less and are therefore reliant on income to continue mortgage payments.



