In this report, the market has been segmented by type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and geography. The report provides an overview of the global market for advanced analytics technologies and analyzes market trends.

Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period 2020 through 2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, industry vertical and geography. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of the advanced analytics software providers.



The advanced analytics solutions covered include all those solutions which have the capability of not only descriptive and diagnostic analytics but also to solve predictive and prescriptive analytics. Further information on this has been provided in the Market Overview section. The report also focuses on the major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report includes:

Descriptive study and quantitative analysis of the global market for advanced analytics technologies

Analyses of the global market trends, with data corresponding to market size for 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Regional market share analysis of the advanced analytics technologies

Discussion on the technology innovations and advanced analytics solutions with regards to their applications in various industry verticals across different regions

Insight into viable technology drivers with emphasis on major trends and challenges that affect the future marketplace

Impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak on the global economy and overall analytics industry

Competitive landscape of leading vendor companies and their market share analysis within the advanced analytics technologies

Profile description of major market players, including Alteryx Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Qliktech International AB, SAP SE and SAS Institute Inc.

Over the last few years, there has been a significant increase in the volume of both structured and unstructured data which is being generated by companies on a daily basis including customer data, product data, social media chatter and data from various digital channels in business operations.

Advanced analytics helps an enterprise gain insight into such diverse data and gives them a competitive edge to drive growth. Advanced analytics helps enterprises drive growth by providing deeper insight into customer behaviors. These features enhance cost management by optimizing operations and improving risk management through better regulatory compliance and internal risk control.



The global market for advanced analytics has been segmented based on type, deployment, organization size, end-user industry and geography. Based on type, the market for advanced analytics technologies has been segmented into big data analytics, business analytics, customer analytics, risk analytics, statistical analytics and others. The market for advanced analytics technologies based on deployment has been segmented into cloud deployment and on-premises. Cloud deployment model currently accounts for the dominant share of the market and is expected to maintain its position over the forecast period.

The global market for advanced analytics technologies based on organization size was categorized into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). Large enterprises currently dominate the market for advanced analytics and are expected to maintain their dominant position over the forecast period. They have large volumes of structured data and a skilled workforce and have significantly increased the adoption of advanced analytics solutions such as customer analytics and business analytics to efficiently manage vast databases of customers and assets.



Based on end-user vertical, the overall market was classified into banking, financial and insurance (BFSI), healthcare and life sciences, retail, IT and telecommunications, government and defense, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and others. Financial institutions over the years have been compelled to incorporate analytics and data-driven technologies to fuel development and productivity, lower costs and increase efficiencies, accelerate digital transformation, and promote risk and regulatory priorities. Banks also deploy advanced analytics to improve customer targeting, enhance risk assessment and improve productivity and decision making.

Healthcare and life sciences is estimated to be the fastest growing end-user industry. In the healthcare sector, analytics is being used at both macro and micro levels to effectively streamline operations, improve patient care and lower overall costs. The application of advanced analytics in healthcare improves performance by delivering data-based quality care, reducing patient wait-times by measuring and leveraging scheduling and staffing procedures, and improving patient satisfaction and quality of care by streamlining tedious processes related to making appointments, processing insurance and providing referrals.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Overview

Technological Background and History of Advanced Analytics

Technological Background and History of Machine Learning

Future of Advanced Analytics

Future of Data Governance in Advanced Analytics

Types of Advanced Analytics

Descriptive Analytics

Diagnostic Analytics

Predictive Analytics

Prescriptive Analytics

Machine Learning Process

Impact of COVID-19 on the Analytics Industry

Market Drivers

Increasing Computational Power

Increasing Adoption of Cloud Analytics

Increasing Internet of Things Adoption

Increasing Focus from Organizations Developing a Data Driven Strategy

Market Restrains

Lack of Skilled Professionals

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Type of Analytic

Introduction

Big Data Analytics

Business Analytics

Customer Analytics

Risk Analytics

Statistical Analytics

Others

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Type of Deployment

Introduction

On-premise

Cloud

Types of Cloud Deployments

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Introduction

Large Enterprises

User Acquisition

Customer Support

Forecasting

Security and Fraud Detection

People Management

Small and Medium Enterprises

Declining Costs of Data Sources

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by End-user Industry

Introduction

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Risk Management

Credit Risk Analysis

Fraud Detection and Management

IT and Telecommunication

Churn Prediction

Customer Profitability Analysis

Network Dynamics

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Predictive Modeling

Clinical Analytics

Bioinformatics

Consumer Packaged Goods and Retail

Supply Chain Analytics

Customer Insight

Dynamic Pricing

Government and Defense

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

Altair Engineering

Alteryx Inc.

Fair Isaac Corp.

International Business Machines Corp.

Knime AG

Microsoft Corp.

Oracle Corp.

Qliktech International AB

Rapidminer Inc.

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

