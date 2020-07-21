Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Emerging Materials in Aerospace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and major market factors.

The report includes:

Industry analysis of the global markets for emerging materials in aerospace within the industry

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

Characterization and quantification of market potential for emerging materials in aerospace by material type, technology category, end-use application, and geographical region

Regional dynamics of the emerging materials market covering North America, Europe, and APAC along with country-specific data and analysis for U.S., Canada, France, Germany, the U.K., India, China, Japan, etc.

A look at the industry-driven underlying markets, government regulations, and technology updates

Patent analysis for emerging materials in the global aerospace industry

Examination of the vendor landscape and discussion of key companies dealing in emerging materials, including, 3M Co., BASF, Donacasters Group, H. C. Stark, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

The global aerospace industry is undergoing an unanticipated disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Although the commercial passenger industry is continuing to operate, it is doing so at a reduced rate and is increasingly suspending the purchase of new planes. In contrast, some segments of the air cargo transport industry have actually shown an uptick, which might be sufficient to maintain or even possibly increase demand for cargo planes in some critical subsegments. Meanwhile, defense industry investment continues to grow.

COVID-19 related disruptions couldn't have come at a more unexpected time. The markets had finally stabilized after a period of much volatility and unpredictability in aerospace markets prior to about 2013. Moreover, global investment in the industry had been expanding in recent years, and markets had been on a strong upswing. This situation has obviously been disrupted, at least temporarily.

But how temporary is the disruption? What is next, and how will markets weather the mid- to long-term?

The answers to these questions are key to the global market for emerging aerospace materials, which depend heavily on underlying aerospace markets. Advancements in aerospace materials also play a role in aerospace market developments. As the specificity and key qualities of emerging aerospace materials improve and grows-which is happening quickly-aerospace applications become more fuel-efficient, lighter, more reliable, and in some cases even improve in terms of operability.

A key objective of this report is to provide market evaluations for the emerging aerospace material technologies and applications considered by this study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as select national splits are provided for the following categories: advanced steel alloys, advanced aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, superalloys, advanced composites (focusing on carbon fiber reinforced polymer), ceramic matrix composites and advanced adhesives. The study also provides regional and select national level splits for the six primary application categories: commercial passenger aircraft, commercial transport (i.e., cargo) aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense industry, and government, and the commercial space industry.

To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on a comprehensive analysis of trends; summarizes key industry players; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid.

Global markets for emerging aerospace materials are expected to temporarily slide in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. The advanced composites and adhesives category will show a temporary downturn in 2020, but it will be less severe than that identified for advanced metal alloys.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Background on Emerging Aerospace Materials

History and Background for Aerospace Materials

Aerospace Materials

Advanced Steel Alloys

Advanced Aluminum Alloys

Titanium and Alloys

Superalloys

Composite Materials: CFRPs

Advanced Composites

Advanced Adhesives

Applications

Commercial Passenger Aircraft and Commercial Transport Aircraft

General Aviation

Helicopters

Defense Industry and Government

Commercial Space Industry

Technologies Not Considered in this Study

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Emerging Aerospace Materials, by Geography

Global Market for Consumer Emerging Aerospace Materials by Technology

Global Market for Consumer Emerging Aerospace Materials, by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology

Advanced Steel Alloys

Advanced Aluminum Alloys

Titanium Alloys

Superalloys

Composites: CFRPs

Ceramic-Matrix Composites

Advanced Adhesives

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application

Commercial Passenger Aircraft

Commercial Transport Aircraft

General Aviation Aircraft

Helicopters

Defense Industry

Commercial Space Industry

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Mineral Mining for Metals/Alloy Production

Industry and Key Research Organizations

Key Market Opportunities

Global Airplane Industry Trends

Efficiency and Fuel Cost

Rotary/Helicopter Markets

Military Markets

Space Industry

Development of New Aerospace Materials

Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Numbers of Granted Patents

Patents, by Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Allegheny Technologies Inc.

A.M. Castle & Co.

Ametek Specialty Metal Products

Arconic Power And Propulsion

Aubert & Duval USA

Avic Biam

Avic Guizhou Anda Aviation Forging

Avio

Baoshan Iron & Steel Co., Ltd.

BASF

Beijing Beiye Functional Materials Corp.

Beijing Cisri-Gaona Materials & Technology Co.

Cannon Muskegon Group

Carpenter Technology Corp.

Changcheng Special Steel Co., Ltd.

Crucible Industries Llc

Doncasters Group

Exone Co. (The)

Fort Wayne Metals

Fushun Special Steel Co.

GFE - Amg Titanium Alloys & Coatings

Haynes International

H.C. Starck

High-Performance Alloys Inc.

Hitachi Metals MMC Superalloy Ltd.

HMI Metal Powders

Hongyuan Aviation Forging Co.

Kennametal Inc.

Langley Alloys

Materion Corp.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Nippon Yakin Kogyo Co. Ltd.

Precision Castparts Corp.

Reading Alloys Inc.

Rolled Alloys Inc.

Special Metals Corp.

Superalloy International Co.

Tect Power

VDM Metals Gmbh

Vsmpo-Avisma

Chapter 10 Patent Summary

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4ntag

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900