Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Emerging Materials in Aerospace" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews the following technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and major market factors.
The report includes:
The global aerospace industry is undergoing an unanticipated disruption in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Although the commercial passenger industry is continuing to operate, it is doing so at a reduced rate and is increasingly suspending the purchase of new planes. In contrast, some segments of the air cargo transport industry have actually shown an uptick, which might be sufficient to maintain or even possibly increase demand for cargo planes in some critical subsegments. Meanwhile, defense industry investment continues to grow.
COVID-19 related disruptions couldn't have come at a more unexpected time. The markets had finally stabilized after a period of much volatility and unpredictability in aerospace markets prior to about 2013. Moreover, global investment in the industry had been expanding in recent years, and markets had been on a strong upswing. This situation has obviously been disrupted, at least temporarily.
But how temporary is the disruption? What is next, and how will markets weather the mid- to long-term?
The answers to these questions are key to the global market for emerging aerospace materials, which depend heavily on underlying aerospace markets. Advancements in aerospace materials also play a role in aerospace market developments. As the specificity and key qualities of emerging aerospace materials improve and grows-which is happening quickly-aerospace applications become more fuel-efficient, lighter, more reliable, and in some cases even improve in terms of operability.
A key objective of this report is to provide market evaluations for the emerging aerospace material technologies and applications considered by this study. Market breakdowns and regional as well as select national splits are provided for the following categories: advanced steel alloys, advanced aluminum alloys, titanium alloys, superalloys, advanced composites (focusing on carbon fiber reinforced polymer), ceramic matrix composites and advanced adhesives. The study also provides regional and select national level splits for the six primary application categories: commercial passenger aircraft, commercial transport (i.e., cargo) aircraft, general aviation, helicopters, defense industry, and government, and the commercial space industry.
To this extent, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on a comprehensive analysis of trends; summarizes key industry players; provides an overview of relevant technologies and applications; and most importantly, helps you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches and pitfalls to avoid.
Global markets for emerging aerospace materials are expected to temporarily slide in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic. The advanced composites and adhesives category will show a temporary downturn in 2020, but it will be less severe than that identified for advanced metal alloys.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Technology
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Application
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
Chapter 8 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
Chapter 10 Patent Summary
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k4ntag
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: