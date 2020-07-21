SAN FRANCISCO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sisu , the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic analytics platform, has been named a 2020 “Hot Vendor” in Artificial Intelligence by Aragon Research, Inc.



Aragon Research’s Hot Vendor Report identifies noteworthy and innovative vendors transforming their markets and driving change for their customers. Sisu was founded by Peter Bailis, associate professor at Stanford and co-leader of the DAWN lab, whose research is focused on making it dramatically easier to build and deploy machine learning-enabled applications.

“There’s a disconnect between a company’s ability to collect incredibly rich data and their ability to extract real value from it,” said Peter Bailis, CEO and Founder of Sisu. “We built Sisu to help data-driven businesses do one thing incredibly well - understand why their metrics are changing, fast enough to inform daily operational decisions.”

Sisu is built on a novel machine-learning engine, purpose-built to handle the kind of high-volume, high-dimensional data enterprises are collecting in cloud data warehouses. Sisu’s cloud-native platform enables unmatched analytics speed and result quality, processing hundreds of columns and millions of records in seconds. Unlike conventional BI tools, Sisu automates the manual, rote work of data exploration and surfaces useful explanations in even the most complex data sets.

About Sisu

Sisu is the fastest and most comprehensive diagnostic analytics platform, helping analysts rapidly diagnose why critical business metrics are changing. Based on years of research at Stanford University and proven at scale at Microsoft, Facebook and Google, Sisu’s diagnostic analytics platform combines machine learning and powerful statistical analysis to help anyone get answers to their toughest business questions. To learn more about Sisu, visit https://sisudata.com/ .

Required Disclaimer:

Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications, and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind.

