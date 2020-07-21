Singapore, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Wilmer Gibson, a leading financial services firm providing world-class wealth management services, today announced the appointment of Jack Sun and Olivia May as Co-Directors of Global Equity Research, positions from which they will directly inspect and manage the work of almost 25 market analysts who cover every major industry, delivering fundamental research and analysis for the firm's broader equity platform. Sun and May will report to Patrick Sim, Chief Global Strategist at Wilmer Gibson.



"Wilmer Gibson is a firm that is extremely committed to delivering active management solutions to the marketplace, and equity research remains a key element in finding new and different sources of investment opportunity," said Sim. "We are honored to have Jack and Olivia, highly talented leaders with solid equity research capabilities, holding this important role for our organization.”

Sim indicated that one of the distinguishing features of Wilmer Gibson's research structure is that a number of research analysts at the firm also serve as portfolio managers, delivering deep sector expertise which will yield an array of mutual fund and institutional strategies for customers.

Sun has been an analyst of Global Equity Research at Wilmer Gibson, focusing on the industrial sector. In addition, he serves as a portfolio manager of Wilmer Gibson Global Industrial Fund and Head of Global Sector Fund. He will continue to cover his analyst and portfolio management responsibilities in his new position. Prior to joining Wilmer Gibson, Sun was an Equity Analyst at a well-known global trading advisory firm.

Previously, May was Assistant Director of Global Equity Research at Wilmer Gibson. She has also served as a portfolio manager of Wilmer Gibson Research Fund for the last four years, a responsibility that will continue. In addition, May will join the portfolio management team of Wilmer Gibson Global Sector Fund. In recent years, May has also managed a group of analysts and investment associates, as well as the Equity Associate and MBA internship programs. Prior, she was an analyst of a Large Cap Equity Research group.

“We are convinced that the decision of appointing Jack Sun and Olivia May as Co-Directors of Global Equity Research will provide the highly expected results in a very short period of time, results that will deliver on the firm’s commitment to bring the desired returns to our customers and helping them achieving their financial goals,” added Mr. Patrick Sim.

