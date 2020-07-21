Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nonwoven Filter Media: Global Markets to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report covers the technological, economic and business considerations of the nonwoven filter media industry with analyses and forecasts provided for global markets. Included in the report are descriptions of market forces relevant to the nonwoven filter media industry and their areas of application.



Global markets are presented by type of nonwoven filter media along with growth forecasts through 2025. Estimates on sales value are based on the price in the supply chain at which the media are procured by filter fabricators or filtration system manufacturers.



Market-driving forces and industry structure are examined. International aspects are analyzed for all world regions and types of nonwoven filter media. Brief profiles of major global manufacturers are presented.



The presently developing COVID-19 pandemic has currently halted the progress of economies across the world. In addition to taking measures to lock down their respective countries to contain the spread of the coronavirus, especially in affected cities, various governments across the world are also taking the measures necessary to contain the economic slowdown.



The report considers the impact of COVID-19. In 2020, the growth rate of every industry across the world has been impacted by the pandemic, and thus the nonwoven filter media market will also be indirectly affected. The market is, however, expected to bounce back in 2021, due to the relief packages or disaster aid packages provided by various governments to boost their economies.



Report Scope



An overview of the global market for nonwoven filter media technologies within the industry

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

An understanding of the recent advances in nonwoven filter media manufacturing, their widespread commercial applications across sectors such as transportation, water filtration, HVAC, healthcare, food processing, industrial manufacturing, oil & gas, electronics industries

Assessment of the major market drivers and growth opportunities, technology updates and economic trends; and evaluation of current market size in dollar value terms, market estimation and forecast, and their co-related market share analysis

Information pertaining to the industry structure and technology trends with an emphasis on impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy vis-a-vis the nonwoven filter media market

Coverage of filtration mechanisms, categories and types, development of nonwoven materials, and key physical and chemical properties of the raw materials used in nonwoven filter media

Regional dynamics of the global nonwoven filter media market covering major geographical regions, including North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific

A relevant patent analysis covering significant patent allotments, grants and patent applications within nonwoven filter media technologies

Competitive landscape covering major manufacturers and end-users of nonwoven filter media, key strategies adopted by these companies, their notable developments and recent mergers/acquisitions

Profile descriptions of the market leading companies, including 3M, Camfil, Daikin Industries (AAF International), Cummins Inc., Pall Corp./Danaher, Parker-Hannifin/Clarcor, Mann+Hummel Group and Donaldson Group"

Many trends continue to impact the growth of the global filtration industry, not least of which include the demands for purer air and cleaner water, which are both the subject of evermore-stringent legislation.

Another factor is the recent outbreak of the virus COVID-19 (or the coronavirus). Considered to be a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO), COVID-19 has pushed the world's countries to self-impose lockdowns in order to reduce its spread and thus impacted various industries as well as the normal lives of people across the world. It is predicted that the impact of the virus is going to be felt through the end of 2020, and so governments of various countries are finding alternative means to bring their operations back to normalcy by introducing rescue packages or disaster management bills to boost their economies.



The varying degrees of separation is required in nonwoven filter media industry, which ranges from hydraulic oils to semiconductor wash water and for better hot exhaust gas filtration, as well as for higher energy efficiencies in all separation operations. These challenges in producing nonwoven filter media with finer degrees of separation offer a wealth of opportunity to the filtration industry, which incorporates a wide range of materials as filter media - from sophisticated membranes and open-cell polyurethane foams to ceramics and metals, and even including coarse, porous materials such as sand, as well as nonwovens.



The end-use applications for nonwoven materials are extremely wide-ranging. They include both single use absorbent hygiene products (AHPs), such as diapers, wet wipes and medical dressings, and more durable materials that are employed in applications in the automotive, construction, protective apparel, insulation and packaging sectors, among others.



The use of single-use absorbent hygiene products (AHPs) such as masks has increased dramatically and is estimated to grow further due to the need for protective apparel among healthcare providers treating COVID-19 patients.



Nonwoven filter media are manufactured by four major types of production processes - drylaid, wetlaid, spunbonding and melt blowing. in addition to the above-mentioned major types, other types such as apertured films and extruded net are also used for many different applications in air, gas and liquid filtration. Key end uses for nonwoven filter media include applications in the transportation; water filtration; heating, ventilation and air-conditioning (HVAC); healthcare; food processing; industrial manufacturing; oil and gas; and electronics sectors.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Overview of Filtration

Chapter 4 Overview of Nonwoven Materials

Chapter 5 Raw Materials and Properties of Nonwoven Filter Media

Chapter 6 Manufacture of Nonwoven Filtering Media

Chapter 7 Commercial Applications

Chapter 8 Transportation Applications

Chapter 9 Water Filtration Applications

Chapter 10 HVAC Applications

Chapter 11 Healthcare Applications

Chapter 12 Food Processing Applications

Chapter 13 Industrial Manufacturing Applications

Chapter 14 Oil and Gas Applications

Chapter 15 Electronics Applications

Chapter 16 Global Markets for Nonwoven Filter Media

Chapter 17 North American Market

Chapter 18 EMEA Market

Chapter 19 Asia-Pacific Market

Chapter 20 South American Market

Chapter 21 Industry Structure and Technological Trends

Chapter 22 Patent Analysis

Chapter 23 Company Profiles: Major Manufacturers of Nonwoven Filter Media

Chapter 24 Company Profiles: Major Customers and Users of Nonwoven Filter Media



Companies Profiled



3M

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

Berry Global Inc.

BWF Group

Camfil

Cummins Inc.

Daikin Industries (AAF International)

Danaher/Pall Corp.

Donaldson Group

DowDuPont

Fibertex Nonwovens

Filtration Group

Freudenberg

Glatfelter

Hollingsworth & Vose (H&V)

Johns Manville

Kimberly-Clark

Lydall

Mahle

Mann+Hummel

Mogul

Neenah

Parker-Hannifin/Clarcor

Pentair

Sandler

Sartorius

Sogefi

SWM (Schweitzer-Mauduit International)

