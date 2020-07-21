DUBLIN, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iTradeNetwork, the leading global provider of supply chain management and intelligence solutions for the food and beverage industry, has deployed a new release of its Contract Management software that focuses on helping dining operators easily pinpoint and action cost-saving opportunities, avoid trading partner disputes, and quickly unlock invoice, rebate, and pricing insights.



“We have made our contact management capabilities more powerful than ever before,” says Guy Hopkins, Vice President of Product Management. “With the Contract Management Summer 2020 Release, we’ve moved the application to a more powerful tech stack and added features that make it that much easier for our users to turn what can seem like an overwhelming mountain of contracts and purchasing data into insights that make a meaningful impact. We are excited to continue innovating and providing more value for our customers in future releases.”

Summer 2020 updates include:

complete food manufacturing plant-to-distribution center lane management, including freight costs, FOB pricing, and a multitude of contract variables

a refreshed user experience allowing flexible page customizations

new filtering and automatically-generated dashboards

a new tech stack for faster application speed and performance

custom landed cost report configurations

full Google Chrome compatibility

streamlined group and user properties management that simplifies the contract management process

