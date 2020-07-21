Pune, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cryogenic pump market size is projected to reach USD 6.03 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Rising demand for renewable energy is expected to stoke the adoption of these pumps, states Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Cryogenic Pump Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Positive Displacement Pump and Displacement Pump), By Cryogen Type (Nitrogen, Oxygen, Argon, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), and Others), By End User (Oil & Gas, Metallurgy, Power Generation, Chemical & Petrochemical, Marine, and Others), and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027”.

Recent data from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) showed that in 2018, global capacity additions of renewables increased by 171 GW, reflecting an annual growth of 7.9% from 2017 levels. Moreover, renewables accounted for nearly 67% of new power generation capacity added in 2018, spearheaded by developing economies of Asia. However, storing surplus power has been a persistent issue in the energy industry. Cryogenic pumps provide an efficient solution for this. Research by the University of Birmingham found that cryogenic storage systems can be easily scaled according to the inflow of electricity from renewables by manipulating the size of the liquefaction unit. The total energy can be captured and stored in larger or smaller containers as per requirement.



The report finds that the global market value was at USD 3.49 billion in 2019 and also shares the following:

Detailed analysis of the market drivers, trends, and restraints;

Microscopic examination of the various segments of the market;

Thorough research into the regional developments and prospects influencing the market; and

Exhaustive study of the major market players and their key strategies.

Market Driver

Emergence of “Cold Economy” to Favor Market Growth

Concerns surrounding energy security across various countries have led to a spurt in trade in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) worldwide. However, the cold energy stored in refrigerated LNG is usually wasted during the re-gasification process. Recycling this cold waste, according to the University of Birmingham, could give birth to a billion-dollar market by 2025, resulting in the formation of a “cold economy”. Recognizing its vast potential, countries are already taking steps to commercialize this cold waste. For example, the UK is researching and developing next-gen energy technologies with the potential to exploit LNG cold waste – cryogenic expansion engines that are powered by liquid nitrogen or air, providing cold as well as power; and liquid air energy storage systems that can store large amounts of surplus electricity and ensure grid stability. In this developing scenario, cryogenic pumps will find a unique place in the energy industry and the fuel the global market growth.







Regional Insights



Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Feed Market Growth in Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the cryogenic pump market share during the forecast period on account of rising intensity of investments in renewable energy sources. India and China have made some of the largest capacity additions in renewables in the past few years. In China, LNG imports rose by 41% in 2019 and the country is making remarkable strides in cryogenic technology.

In North America and the Middle East & Africa, widening applications of these pumps for industrial operations is boosting the market. The market in Europe, on the other hand, is being driven by growth of the petrochemicals and oil & gas industries, particularly in France, Italy, and Spain.

Competitive Landscape



Strong Governmental Support to Innovative Projects to Spur Competition

The cryogenic pump market growth is being characterized by the increasing governmental support to novel ventures in the energy & power sector. Companies are exploring avenues to expand and diversify their operations and strengthen their position in the market through groundbreaking innovations.

Industry Developments:

March 2020: China-based Yantai LNG Group secured clearance from the National Development and Reform Commission to construct an LNG terminal in Shandong province. The facility will also be linked to a national pipeline spanning 530kms, which will be built alongside the terminal.





China-based Yantai LNG Group secured clearance from the National Development and Reform Commission to construct an LNG terminal in Shandong province. The facility will also be linked to a national pipeline spanning 530kms, which will be built alongside the terminal. December 2019: US-based Elliott Group inaugurated the site for its new, state-of-the-art cryogenic pump testing facility in Pennsylvania, which will be completed in the next 18 months. The plant will be dedicated to enhanced R&D activities and aid in supplying superior cryogenic pumps to the company’s global clients.



List of the Leading Companies Operating in the Cryogenic Pump Market are:



Vanzetti Engineering (Italy)

SEFCO (Switzerland)

Phpk Technologies (United States)

INOXCVA (India)

Flowserve Corporation (United States)

Fives (France)

Ebara Corporation (Japan)

Nikkiso Co., Ltd (Japan)

Sehwa Tech, Inc. (Japan)

Ruhrpumpen Global (United States)

Cryostar (France)

Brooks Automation (United States)

Sulzer (Switzerland)

The Weir Group PLC (Scotland)

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan)



