This report offers a comprehensive picture of the upholstered furniture sector on a global level providing basic data (production, consumption, imports and exports of upholstered furniture for the time series 2010-2019).
2020-2021 upholstered furniture market forecasts taking into account evaluations of the COVID-19 pandemic's effects, detailed profiles of the world leading manufacturers of upholstered furniture, summary tables for the 70 considered countries and, new in this 18th edition, a focus on the Top 20 world upholstered furniture countries, also including the analysis of the competitive system.
COVID-19 IMPACT: The consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic on upholstered furniture consumption vary widely from country to country, and therefore from region to region, depending on severity of the contagion, length of the lockdowns, status of the economy in early 2020, ability to mobilize resources to assist in the recovery, and, for upholstery exporting countries, opportunities to stimulate local consumption to absorb upholstered furniture made available as a consequence of decreased exports.
Given these circumstances the publisher has decided to revaluate the impact on the upholstered furniture sector and will send clients an update of 2020/2021 upholstered furniture consumption forecasts in October, included in the price of the report.
THE WORLD MARKET FOR UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE
This report highlights the largest upholstered furniture markets, the growth and openness to imports and the role of major exporting countries in the world marketplace. The analysis of the global production of upholstered furniture outlines the major producing countries and provides a breakdown by covering material (leather, fabric, other).
Prospects of the world trade of upholstered furniture and market scenario up to 2021 are based on analysis of industry dynamics and macro-economic indicators.
World consumption and production of upholstered furniture are broken down by geographical area: European Union (28) + Norway, Switzerland and Iceland; Central and Eastern Europe outside the EU&Russia; Asia and Pacific; Middle East and Africa; North America; South America.
COUNTRY ANALYSIS
This new edition is further enhanced by a detailed analysis of the Top 20 world upholstered furniture markets (China, India, Vietnam, Australia, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Italy, Poland, United Kingdom, Romania, Spain, Lithuania, United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Russia, Turkey).
For the Top 20 world upholstered furniture markets, this report provides:
Moreover, for the 70 most important countries for upholstery production, consumption and trade, including the top 20, the study provides summary tables: historical series on production, consumption and trade of upholstered furniture, openness of the sector to foreign trade, growth in consumption (forecasts), origin of imports, destination of exports and country rankings to place all statistics in a broader worldwide context.
Key Topics Covered
PART I. THE WORLD UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY
1. The world market for upholstered furniture
2. World production of upholstered furniture
3. The Outlook: prospects of the global upholstered furniture trade and consumption
PART II. UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDICATORS
4. World Tables
PART III. TOP COUNTRIES IN THE UPHOLSTERED FURNITURE INDUSTRY
A detailed analysis of the top 20 upholstered furniture consuming countries in the world (China, United States, Poland, India, Italy, Vietnam, Germany, United Kingdom, Brazil, South Korea, Turkey, Romania, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, France, Russia, Lithuania, Japan) including:
PART IV. SELECTED PROFILES OF MAJOR FURNITURE MANUFACTURERS
PART V. COUNTRY TABLES
Summary tables for 70 countries (Algeria, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hong Kong (China), Hungary, Iceland, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Kazakhstan, Kuwait, Latvia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Malaysia, Malta, Mexico, Morocco, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Singapore, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, Turkey, Ukraine, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, Venezuela, Vietnam) including:

