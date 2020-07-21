Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Digital Disruptors: The Global Competitive Landscape of Foodservice Delivery Platforms" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Foodservice delivery experienced substantial growth in the last five years and the environment is changing, with aggregators and delivery players constantly innovating.



This briefing includes profiles on companies including: Deliveroo, Foodpanda, Grubhub, Just Eat, Uber Eats, Zomato, SkipTheDishes, iFood, PedidosYa, Ele.me, LINE MAN, GrabFood, GoFood, Swiggy, Glovo, Demae-kan, Takeaway.com, Foodracers, Delivery Club, Menulog and Mr D Food.



Data Coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Why Buy This Report?

Identify factors driving change now and in the future

Understand motivation

Forward-looking outlook

Briefings and presentation should provoke lively discussion at senior level

Take a step back from micro trends

Get up to date estimates and comment

Key Topics Covered



State of Play Profiles on Global Disruptors Profiles on Disruptors in the Americas Profiles on Disruptors in Asia Profiles on Disruptors in EMEA Prospects

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/98tryr

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900