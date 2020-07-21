New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "3D Motion Capture System Market With Covid-19 Impact Analysis by System Type, Application, Geography - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04823021/?utm_source=GNW



COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world.The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic.



The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the 3D motion capture system market.



The non-optical 3D motion capture system is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Non-optical systems are relatively cheaper than optical systems.Moreover, non-optical systems provide real-time data output with immediate feedback.



The system offers multiple performance captures and does not use markers for operation. Hence, they are widely used for applications that require a reliable service.



The media and entertainment segment is projected to account for the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period.

The media and entertainment application is expected to hold the largest share of the 3D motion capture system market during the forecast period.The growth is attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D motion capture systems for broadcast, live shows, and gaming.



Because of the easy and real-time implementation of 3D motion capture systems for creating and animating new creatures and models in games and films, the media and entertainment application has a high share in the overall market. The economic effects of COVID-19 are expected to impact the media and entertainment industry, which is expected to influence the growth of the 3D motion capture system market in 2020.



APAC is projected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

Countries such as China and India are witnessing rising demand for 3D motion capture systems.Media and entertainment is one of the main application areas of 3D motion capture systems.



Thus, increasing applications of animation across films are likely to create demand for 3D motion capture systems in the country.COVID-19 forced lockdowns across APAC.



Asian countries under lockdown have suffered tremendous loss of business and revenue due to the shutdown of many manufacturing units.Thus, widely mandated stay-at-home orders are already having an impact on the various markets in APAC.



This has impacted the demand for 3D motion capture systems in 2020.



Break-up of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type – Tier 1 – 45%, Tier 2 – 30%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation – C-level – 40%, Director-level – 35%, and Manager-level – 25%

• By Region – North America - 30%, Europe – 25%, APAC – 35%, and RoW – 10%



The key players in the 3D motion capture system market include Northern Digital (Canada), OptiTrack (US), Vicon Motion System (England), Xsens Technologies (Netherlands), Noitom (China), Motus Digital (US), Motion Analysis (US), Phasespace (US), Qualiysis (Sweden), and Simi Reality Motion Systems (Germany).



The 3D motion capture system market has been segmented into technology, component, application, and region.Based on technology, the market has been segmented into optical system and non-optical system.



Based on component, the 3D motion capture system market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services.Applications studied in the report include media and entertainment, biomechanical research and medical, engineering design & industrial applications, education, and other.



The 3D motion capture system market has been studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW).



Reasons to buy the report:

• Illustrative segmentation, analysis, and forecast of the market based on technology, component, application, and region have been conducted to give an overall view of the 3D motion capture system market.

• A value chain analysis has been performed to provide in-depth insights into the 3D motion capture system market.

• The key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges pertaining to the 3D motion capture system market have been detailed in this report.

• Detailed information regarding the COVID-19 impact on the 3D motion capture system market has been provided in the report.

• The report includes a detailed competitive landscape of the market, along with key players, as well as in-depth analysis of their revenues



