Santa Clara, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBALFOUNDRIES® (GF®) today announced the release and distribution of OpenAccess iPDK libraries optimized for its 22FDX® (22nm FD-SOI) platform. With its best-in-class performance, power consumption, and broad feature integration capability, GF’s differentiated 22FDX platform is the solution of choice for designers and innovators working in 5G mmWave, edge AI, Internet of Things (IoT), automotive, satellite communications, security, and other applications.

The open-standard based iPDK offers the same level of functionality and performance as PDKs designed for specific vendor tools, while helping enable interoperability and compatibility among different design tool suites. Tools including: the Custom Compiler™ solution from Synopsys; TannerTM software solutions from Mentor, a Siemens business; PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS) from Keysight Technologies; and any other tool supporting OpenAccess will now be able to use GF iPDK libraries for its 22FDX platform. GF’s iPDK will consist of OpenAccess technology files, symbols, component description format (CDF), TCL callbacks, netlisting information, and PyCells.

The 22FDX iPDK is released and available alongside other EDA-specific 22FDX PDK bundles.

“Process design kits are critical for enabling our clients to ensure their designs are of high quality and optimized for manufacturing on GF’s differentiated platforms,” said Richard Trihy, vice president of design enablement at GF. “Expanding our support to iPDK provides our clients greater flexibility to use the design suite tools of their choice. The collaborative nature of iPDK ultimately leads to reduced design costs and greater value creation for our clients and our industry.”

“GlobalFoundries and Synopsys have a longstanding collaboration to enable mutual customers with open and interoperable EDA technology and IP for GlobalFoundries process nodes,” said Charles Matar, senior vice president of System Solutions and Ecosystem Enablement in the Design Group at Synopsys. “Extending the adoption of open standard-based interoperable PDK helps accelerate and broaden the ability of advanced IP and SoC teams to leverage GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX platform.”

“Mentor’s enterprise-ready, full flow custom IC design environment, together with the outstanding blend of performance and low power that GF’s 22FDX processes deliver are a great combination for our shared IoT and power management customers,” said Greg Lebsack, general manager of IC Design Solutions at Mentor. “Interoperability gives our mutual clients the choice and flexibility that best serve their business objectives. We are pleased that our customers can now leverage GlobalFoundries’ 22FDX platform with the new iPDK.”

“Keysight applauds GlobalFoundries for taking the important step of providing iPDK support for its 22FDX platform,” said Tom Lillig, General Manager of PathWave Software Solutions at Keysight Technologies. “The design community will benefit from the opportunity to shorten the product design-cycle for chips, as well as simulating chip performance, on 22FDX, with Keysight’s RFIC solutions for design and simulation in PathWave Advanced Design System (ADS), PathWave RFIC Design (GoldenGate), and RFPro. This announcement is further proof of the value of collaborative iPDKs to our industry.”

About GF

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GF) is the world’s leading specialty foundry. GF delivers differentiated feature-rich solutions that enable its clients to develop innovative products for high-growth market segments. GF provides a broad range of platforms and features with a unique mix of design, development and fabrication services. With an at-scale manufacturing footprint spanning the U.S., Europe and Asia, GF has the flexibility and agility to meet the dynamic needs of clients across the globe. GF is owned by Mubadala Investment Company. For more information, visit www.globalfoundries.com.

