The global medical thermometer market is projected to grow with a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period.



The major factor attributing to the growth of the market is the growing number of medical situations that require accurate measurement of body temperature for deciding the treatment options. Many infectious diseases have high fever as a major distinctive symptom, so measuring the body temperature will be the primary diagnosis of many infections. For instance, the novel pandemic Coronavirus disease is spreading at a very fast rate and one of the ways to screen the people is to measure the body temperatures in public places, therefore the governments of different countries have procured many facial thermometers.



In addition, the World health organization has stated that the global incidence of dengue has grown dramatically in recent decades. About half of the world's population is now at risk. There are an estimated 100-400 million infections each year. So the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases is boosting the demand for the thermometers which is ultimately increasing the market growth.



Key Market Trends



Mercury Free Segment is Gaining Attention in the Medical Thermometer Market



The increasing growth of the segment is due to the rising awareness of the advantages of digital thermometers. The mercury-free thermometers are easier to handle, more safe and accurate. Apart from the advantages of the mercury-free thermometers, the major factors boosting the market growth are the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases where measuring body temperature is the main diagnosis and accurate measurement of the temperature is required. According to the World Health Organization, in 2018, there were an estimated 228 million cases of malaria worldwide. The major symptoms of malaria are fever, headache, and chills, therefore with an increasing prevalence of such diseases, the market is growing.



North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period



North America is expected to dominate the overall market, throughout the forecast period. The market growth is due to the factors such as the presence of key players, high prevalence of infectious diseases in the region, increasing R&D activities, technological advances, rising concern of individuals regarding self-health care management. In this region, the United States has the maximum share due to supportive healthcare policies, a high number of patients, and a developed healthcare market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 15.5 million visits to physician offices with infectious and parasitic diseases as the primary diagnosis, in the United States alone. These statistics indicate that the increasing patient pool and increasing disposable revenue in this country are boosting the market growth in the region.



Competitive Landscape



The Medical Thermometer market is moderately competitive and consists of international as well as local companies. Key market players are concentrating on new product launches, collaborations/mergers, and acquisitions in order to enhance their product portfolio as well as expand their global presence. Some of the companies which are currently actively present in the market are A&D Company, Limited, American Diagnostic Corporation, Actherm Medical Corp., Exergen Corporation, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., Microlife Corporation, Omron Healthcare Inc., Cardinal Health, Innovo Medical, Welch Allyn Inc.



