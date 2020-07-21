PRESS RELEASE
Anteuil, July 21st, 2020
DELFINGEN informs the market that the publication of its net sales for the 1st semester 2020
will be on Friday, August 7th, 2020.
It will be available on the company’s website at the following address:
www.delfingen.com > Finance > Publications > 2020 Fiscal year
DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions
for electric and fluid on-board networks
Next press release: August 7th, 2020 - Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2020
