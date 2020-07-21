PRESS RELEASE

Anteuil, July 21st, 2020





DELFINGEN informs the market that the publication of its net sales for the 1st semester 2020

will be on Friday, August 7th, 2020.





It will be available on the company’s website at the following address:

www.delfingen.com > Finance > Publications > 2020 Fiscal year

DELFINGEN, a global leader in protection and routing solutions

for electric and fluid on-board networks

EURONEXT GROWTH Paris - ISIN Code: FR 0000054132 - Mnemonic: ALDEL

Contact : Mr. Christophe CLERC: +33 (0)3.81.90.73.00 - www.delfingen.com

Next press release: August 7th, 2020 - Net Sales for 2nd quarter 2020





Attachment