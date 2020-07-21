Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thermometers Canada and USA Report & Database" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Thermometers Canada and USA Report & Database gives Market Consumption / Products / Services for Canada and the USA by each Product by 3 Time series: From 1997-2020 and Forecasts 2021-2028 & 2028-2046.
59 MARKET RESEARCH CHAPTERS
SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS: Market Consumption - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
This report includes:
Data includes Market Consumption by individual Product / Service, Per-Capita Consumption, Marketing Costs & Margins, Product Launch Data, Buyers, End Users & Customer Profile, Consumer Demographics. Historic Balance Sheets, Forecast Financial Data, Industry Profile, National Data.
The report and database is supplied as a Zip file containing the reports and databases.
41 Products/Markets covered.
This Regional Report + Database will contain about 15,000 files, including:
1. Regional Summary Report (PDF)
2. Regional Summary Report (Word)
3. Data Pages: about 2,000
4. Chapters and General (.htm) Pages: about 3,500 pages
5. Reference documents (PDF): 140
6. Templates which can be used to produce internal reports or documents (Word): 160
7. Excel spreadsheets: about 3,500
8. 4 Access databases: about 3,500
9. Excel templates, Software tools & utilities, and reference documents: 200 documents
10. Maps & Diagrams: 150
PRODUCTS & MARKETS COVERED
THERMOMETERS
1. Thermometers
2. Thermometers, customised
3. Thermometers, bimetallic
4. Thermometers, calibrated & certificated
5. Thermometers, calibrating
6. Thermometers, contactless
7. Thermometers, cryoscopic (cryometers)
8. Thermometers, dial type
9. Thermometers, digital
10. Thermometers, digital display alarm, audio or visual indication
11. Thermometers, domestic
12. Thermometers, dust & water resistant
13. Thermometers, electrical resistance
14. Thermometers, electrical, instantaneous reading
15. Thermometers, electronic
16. Thermometers, extended scale (Beckmann thermometers)
17. Thermometers, Galilean
18. Thermometers, gas expansion
19. Thermometers, indicating & recording
20. Thermometers, industrial
21. Thermometers, infrared
22. Thermometers, intrinsically safe
23. Thermometers, liquid in glass
24. Thermometers, liquid in metal (expansion type)
25. Thermometers, maximum-minimum
26. Thermometers, medical
27. Thermometers, medical, ear-type
28. Thermometers, oven
29. Thermometers, plastic strip, colour changing
30. Thermometers, portable
31. Thermometers, precision
32. Thermometers, quartz crystal
33. Thermometers, remote indicating
34. Thermometers, self-adhesive
35. Thermometers, surface contact
36. Thermometers, thermocouple
37. Thermometers, vapour pressure
38. Thermometers, veterinary
39. Thermometers, wet & dry bulb
40. Thermometers, NSK
1 Administration
2 Advertising
3 Buyers - Commercial Operations
4 Buyers - Competitors
5 Buyers - Major City
6 Buyers - Products
7 Buyers - Trade Cell
8 Competitive Industry Analysis
9 Competitor Analysis
10 Country Focus
11 Distribution
12 Business Decision Scenarios
13 Capital Costs Scenarios
14 Cashflow Option Scenarios
15 Cost Structure Scenarios
16 Historic Industry Balance Sheet
17 Historic Marketing Costs & Margins
18 Investment + Cost Reduction Scenarios
19 Market Climate Scenarios
20 Marketing Costs
21 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
22 Marketing Margins
23 Strategic Options Scenarios
24 Survival Scenarios
25 Tactical Options Scenarios
26 Geographic Data
27 Industry Norms
28 Major City Market Analysis
29 Capital Access Scenarios
30 Market Cashflow Scenarios
31 Economic Climate Scenarios
32 Market Investment + Costs Scenarios
33 Marketing Expenditure Scenarios
34 Market Risk Scenarios
35 Market Strategic Options
36 Market Survival Options
37 Market Tactical Options
38 Marketing Expenditure -v- Market Share
39 Marketing Strategy Development
40 Markets
41 Operational Analysis
42 Overseas Development
43 Personnel Management
44 Physical Distribution + Customer Handling
45 Pricing
46 Process + Order Handling
47 Product Analysis
48 Product Development
49 Product Marketing Factors
50 Product Mix
51 Product Summary
52 Profit Risk Scenarios
53 Promotional Mix
54 Salesforce Decisions
55 Sales Promotion
56 Surveys
57 Targets - Product + Market
58 Technology
59 Trade Cell Analysis
SPREADSHEET CHAPTERS
PRODUCT CONSUMPTION - in US$ by Country by Product/Service by Year: From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046. Market, Financial, Competitive, Market Segmentation, Industry, Critical Parameters, Marketing Costs, Markets, Decision Makers, Performance, Product Launch.
REGIONAL & NATIONAL REPORT MARKET DATABASE & SPREADSHEETS: Database tables & Spreadsheets covering 103 Business Scenarios by Year. Regional Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Markets & Market Forecast by Year. National Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Markets, Market Forecast, Financial Forecast, Financial Margins, Historic Financial, Historic Costs, Industry Norms for each country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
FINANCIAL SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 188 Balance Sheet, Financial Margins & Ratios for each of 103 Business Scenarios - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
INDUSTRY SPREADSHEETS & DATABASES: 820 Database tables & Spreadsheets covering Historic Industry Balance Sheet Data, Forecast Industry Financial Data, Industry Profiles & Norms - by Country by Year - From 2007, Forecast to 2028 & 2046.
NATIONAL DATA - by Country by Year.
41 Products covered for Canada and the USA: 1909 pages, 4017 spreadsheets, 3989 database tables, 3989 diagrams & maps.
The report and databaseis supplied as a Zip file containing the reports and databases. Readers can access & reproduce the information for their own documents or reports. Tables & databases as Access & Excel formats enable readers to produce their own spreadsheet calculations and modelling.
This database is updated monthly. 12 months Full After-Sales Services & Updates available from the publishers.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/te4dat
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
