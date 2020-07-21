NEW YORK, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (BFYT)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of BFYT to Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC for $31.00 per share.
If you are a BFYT investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Noble Energy, Inc. (NBL)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of NBL to Chevron Corporation (CVX).
If you are a NBL investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM) – Analog Devices (ADI)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed merger of MXIM and ADI.
If you are a MXIM or ADI investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REXN)
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. announces investigation into possible breach of fiduciary duties in connection with the sale of REXN to Ocuphire Pharma, Inc.
If you are a REXN investor, and would like additional information about our investigation, please complete the Information Request Form or contact Joshua Lifshitz, Esq. by telephone at (516)493-9780 or e-mail at info@jlclasslaw.com.
ATTORNEY ADVERTISING.© 2020 Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C. The law firm responsible for this advertisement is Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C., 821 Franklin Avenue, Suite 209, Garden City, New York 11530, Tel: (516)493-9780. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.
Contact:
Joshua M. Lifshitz, Esq.
Lifshitz Law Firm, P.C.
Phone: 516-493-9780
Facsimile: 516-280-7376
Email: info@jlclasslaw.com
Lifshitz & Miller LLP
Garden City, New York, UNITED STATES