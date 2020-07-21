New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Weapon Mounts Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Mount Type ; Platform ; Mode of Operation" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932696/?utm_source=GNW

Moreover, accentuating adoption of armored vehiclesis anticipated to drive the growth of weapon mounts market during the forecast period.However, stability issues and heavy weight of solider portable mountsmay hinder the growth of the market.The growth in asymmetric warfare is propelling the military forces to opt for easy and convenient traversing capability. Owing to this, the demand for armored personnel carriers (APC) and light armored vehicles (LAV) is continuously up surging in the current scenario. The demand for easy maneuverability and increasing military budgets year on year has been reflecting increased attraction for armored vehicles among the military forces. Another factor gaining attraction of military forces towards armored vehicles is the capability to combat cross-border conflicts. The manufacturers of armored vehicles are integrating their vehicles with advanced technologies, including sensors, countermeasure systems, command and control systems (C2), weapon mounts, and fire control systems. Pertaining to the fact that the armored vehicles are capable of carrying machine guns, rocket launchers, the demand for weapon mounts on armored vehicles is accentuating rapidly, which is supporting the growth of weapon mounts market.



The market for weapon mounts is segmented into mount type, platform, mode of operation, and geography.Based on mount type, the weapon mounts market is segmented into static mount andnon-static mount.



In 2019, the non-static mount segment held the largest share of global weapon mounts market.Based on platform, the weapon mounts market is segmented intoground, naval, and airborne.



Naval based platforms are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.Based on mode of operation, the market is segmented into manned and remotely operated.



The manned segment contributed a substantial share in 2019 and remotely operated segment is projected to be the fastest growing mode of operation during the forecast period.Geographically, the market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM). North Americaheld the major share of the market in 2019 and is expected to continue its dominance till 2027.



The overall weapon mounts market size has been derived using both primary and secondary source.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the market.



The process also serves the purpose of obtaining overview and forecast for the weapon mounts market with respects to all the segments.It also provides the overview and forecast for the global weapon mounts market based on all the segmentation provided with respect to five major regions—North America, Europe, AsiaPacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. Also, primary interviews were conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate data,as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants who take part in such a process include industry expert such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultant such as valuation experts, research analysts and key opinion leaders specializing in the Weapon mounts market.

A few of the major players operating in the global weapon mounts market are AEI Systems Ltd, CRSystems Inc., Engine Engineering Company, FN HERSTAL, Troy Products, Leonardo, ISTEC SERVICES LTD, Military Systems Group, Inc., TMIL-systems, and WE Platt

