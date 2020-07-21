Emeryville, CA, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RedAwning, the leading hospitality platform for short-term rentals, and Meero, the world’s largest creative community, today announced a new partnership to provide the highest quality enhanced photography for vacation properties working exclusively with RedAwning. This photography solution, provided free to participating homeowners, will further drive RedAwning property listings to the highest ranking on every major website channel where travelers shop.

“High quality photography is the key to attention and bookings for vacation properties, so we are delighted to integrate the best-of-breed photography solutions of Meero which are now available for RedAwning properties throughout the US,” said Tim Choate, Founder and CEO of RedAwning. RedAwning property owners also benefit from Smart Pricing automation, industry-leading marketing and distribution, free management platforms, and free mobile and Smart Concierge solutions for guests too.

“We are delighted to partner with RedAwning for photography solutions. Meero has deeply partnered like this with only the top companies in the industry for performance and quality, and we are excited to be working with RedAwning,” said Julien Zakoian, CEO North America & CMO of Meero.

Photography by RedAwning and Meero will be self-scheduled by RedAwning owners, will be optimized to the requirements for the highest positioning on each major online channel, and will also be optimized visually. Properties are expected to receive a 20% or greater increase in bookings based on replacing their current photos with new high-definition photos under this program.

To learn more about RedAwning’s industry-leading marketing, reservations, and hospitality platform, just visit www.redawning.com/list.

About RedAwning

RedAwning is the leading platform for short term rentals. RedAwning presents the world's largest collection of vacation properties to guests wherever they shop for travel. With over 35,000 properties represented on behalf of thousands of property owners and managers, RedAwning covers virtually every leisure destination in North America, and includes a comprehensive layer of services and support with every stay. RedAwning is the largest single U.S. supplier to every major travel website, including Booking.com, Expedia, HomeAway/VRBO, Airbnb, and the new Google Travel. RedAwning also operates exclusive vacation property booking websites, including RedAwning.com for travelers, and TravelPro Rentals, which enables 20,000 travel agents to book vacation properties.

RedAwning has been a leading innovator in the vacation rental industry since 2010, with a mission to redefine the customer journey for guests, hosts and property managers alike, and to drive new approaches that make the booking and staying experience at short term rental properties more consistent, easier, safer and better for all.

To browse and book the RedAwning Collection, visit www.redawning.com.

About Meero

Created in 2016, Meero’s mission is to contribute to the world of photography by giving photographers the possibility to dedicate themselves entirely to their passion. From generating additional revenue to client prospecting, invoicing and payments to post-production and delivery, Meero facilitates activity for creatives while taking care of all the time-consuming tasks that can slow down their daily activities.

Meero is the go-to solution for both creative business management tools and inspiring educational content. With Meero, photographers have access to not only a wide range of accounting, CRM systems, and marketing tools but also a growing list of masterclasses, technical tutorials, inspiring documentaries, photographer meet-ups across 35 countries, a bi-lingual magazine and a foundation to support photography.

Johnathan Robinson RedAwning.com (925) 302-9593 johnathan@redawning.com