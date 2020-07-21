Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Cars Software Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The autonomous cars software market is poised to grow by $ 3.26 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 36% during the forecast period. The report on the autonomous cars software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the benefits associated with autonomous cars, increasing focus of various governments on autonomous vehicle technology, and less chance of human errors and accidents. In addition, benefits associated with autonomous cars is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The autonomous cars software market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the merger and acquisitions (M&A) in automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the autonomous cars software market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing cases of open-source development, increasing cases of open-source development, and initiatives to overcome hurdles associated with government regulations will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.



The autonomous cars software market covers the following areas:

Autonomous cars software market sizing

Autonomous cars software market forecast

Autonomous cars software market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading autonomous cars software market vendors that include Alphabet Inc., Apple Inc., Baidu Inc., BlackBerry Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Delphi Technologies Plc, Intel Corp., NVIDIA Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, and Tesla Inc.. Also, the autonomous cars software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



