Semiconductor memory is an essential part of today’s electronic devices. This is a system in which digital information is retained by the use of IC (Integrated Circuit) technology. The rising demand for high-capacity and low-power memory is growing rapidly as modern advanced portable electronic devices boost overall performance with their reduced size. With the growing proliferation of electronic devices and the need for associated capacity, there is, as predicted, a huge demand for semiconductor memory.



The Semiconductor Memory devices consist of two major types, namely volatile and non-volatile memories. Non-volatile memory includes read-only memory (ROM), programmable read-only memory (PROM), Erasable programmable read-only memory (EPROM), electrically erasable programmable read-only memory (EEPROM) and Flash memory. Volatile memory includes Random Access Memory (RAM), Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM), Static Random-Access Memory (SRAM) and Synchronous Dynamic Random-Access Memory (SDRAM).



Rapid growth in the electronics industry, together with the use of memory-based elements in advanced devices like smart phones, wearable devices and electronic gadgets, is pushing ahead with market growth worldwide. Growing use of automotive and electronic devices, such as Flash ROM and DRAM, fuels the market for embedded gadgets and chips. The lighting and ADAS systems DRAM, Flash ROM and offer higher speeds and better vehicle connectivity.



However, due to restrictions on the worldwide retail of electronics, the COVID19 pandemic is expected to negatively impact over the course of the next few years. In a short period of time, various countries such as Italy, Germany, France, the United States, South Korea and Japan are severely affected. Semiconductors and electronics are therefore expected to suffer major declines in the first half of 2020 due to a decline in trade constraints. Nevertheless, trade in electronics is expected to return to normal levels by the end of the second quarter of 2020.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into DRAM, Flash ROM, SRAM, MRAM and Others. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Telecom & IT, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Industrial and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation, IBM Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and Intel Corporation are the forerunners in the Semiconductor Memory Market. Companies such as Fujitsu Limited, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies AG, Macronix International Co., Ltd., and Crocus Technology, Inc. are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include IBM Corporation, Infineon Technologies AG (Cypress Semiconductor Corporation), NXP Semiconductors N.V., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (Samsung Group), Intel Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, Texas Instruments, Inc., Toshiba Corporation (Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation), Macronix International Co., Ltd., and Crocus Technology, Inc.



Recent strategies deployed in Semiconductor Memory Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Sep-2019: Intel Corporation came into an agreement with Oracle. Following the agreement, Oracle incorporated the high-performance capabilities of Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory into its next-generation Exadata platform, Oracle Exadata X8M. Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory, and 100-gigabit RoCE networking, Oracle Exadata X8M has designed to support today’s demanding Online Transaction Processing (OLTP), analytics, and mixed workload database requirements, as well as database consolidation and in-database machine learning.



Aug-2019: Macronix International teamed up with NVIDIA following which its ArmorFlash memory is being utilized on the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Xavier and DRIVE AGX Pegasus autonomous vehicle computing platforms. Together, the companies aimed to enhance data security in AD automotive-electronics applications.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Jun-2020: Infineon extended its Semper NOR Flash memory platform by adding Semper Secure to it. Based on Semper NOR Flash’s field-proven and robust smart memory architecture, Semper Secure NOR Flash is the first memory solution to combine security and functional safety in a single NOR flash device for delivering the security, safety, and reliability required for the most advanced connected automotive, industrial, and communications systems.



Oct-2019: Infineon Technologies is launching TC3A, a new addition to its automotive microcontroller family AURIX. TC3A would cater to the new automotive 77 GHz radar applications such as high-end corner radar systems for advanced driver assistance systems and automated driving. Its features include a new signal processing unit, a large SRAM memory dedicated to radar, and four TriCore processors running at 300 MHz with two additional lockstep cores.



Sep-2019: Intel unveiled Barlow Pass Optane DC persistent memory and Alder Stream Optane DC SSDs. The company also launched Arbordale 3D NAND SSDs, now with 144-layer quad-level cell (QLC), up from the 96-layer current-gen “Cliffdale-R” range. Intel’s Optane DC persistent memory is a high-density, high-performance, non-volatile memory module compatible with DDR4 RAM slots, which enables servers to accommodate terabytes of non-volatile storage coupled with the CPU. The vendor’s 3D NAND range are high-density PCIe SSDs with its QLC technology, targeted to both consumer and enterprise customers.



Aug-2019: Toshiba Memory Europe unveiled XL-FLASH, a new Storage Class Memory (SCM) solution. The solution provides low latency and high performance to the data center and enterprise storage.



Jul-2019: Samsung Electronics introduced the 12-gigabit (Gb) LPDDR5 mobile DRAM. The DRAM has been optimized for enabling 5G and AI features in future smartphones.



Jul-2019: Fujitsu Semiconductor released the 8Mbit ReRAM *1 MB85AS8MT. This ReRAM product has been developed with Panasonic Semiconductor Solutions Co., Ltd. The MB85AS8MT is an EEPROM-compatible non-volatile memory with SPI-interface that operates with a wide range of power supply voltages from 1.6V to 3.6V.



Feb-2019: NXP Semiconductors released the K32 microcontroller (MCU) series. The series aimed to advance the energy efficiency of real-time embedded applications and enabled advanced security with physical tamper protection in a wide range of Industrial and Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications.



Feb-2019: NXP Semiconductors unveiled the world’s first microcontroller (MCU) based voice control solution qualified with Amazon’s Alexa Voice Service (AVS). This enabled original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) to quickly, easily, and inexpensively add voice control to their products, giving their customers access to rich voice experiences with AlexaBased on NXP’s i.MX RT crossover microcontroller (MCU) platform.



Feb-2019: Toshiba Electronic Devices and Storage Corporation launched image recognition SoC (System on Chip) for automotive applications. In this device, SRAM is implemented close to the DNN execution unit, and DNN processing is divided into sub-processing blocks to keep temporal data in the SRAM, reducing DRAM access. Additionally, Toshiba has added a decompression unit to the accelerator.



