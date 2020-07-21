New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Transformer Monitoring System Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component ; Service ; Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932692/?utm_source=GNW



A transformer monitoring system is an assembly of components built together to analyze and monitor several parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature, and possibly the phase angle of a ground transformer, which is vital to its functionality.The systems has inbuilt battery backup that helps prevent system failure if there is power cut.



The demand for the transformer monitoring systems has increased with the increasing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of the power transformers.These systems are commonly used in chemical plants, mining industry, etc.



Additionally, the transformer monitoring systems can be used in transmission and distribution facilities.The global transformer monitoring system market experiences remarkable growth due to growing number of power grid networks and rapid installation of power transformers in the world.



Mounting focus on renewable electric power generation, deployment of smart grids and smart transformers, replacement of existing old power transformers are a few other factors propelling the market growth.



The global transformer monitoring system market is segmented on the basis of component, service, and application.The system market, by component, is segmented into hardware and IT solutions.



Based on service, the market is segmented into bushing monitoring, oil/gas monitoring, and others. By application, the transformer monitoring system market is segmented as distribution transformers, power transformers, and others.



The key companies profiled in the transformer monitoring system market are ABB Ltd; Eaton Corporation plc; Honeywell International Inc.; Schneider Electric SE; Siemens AG; Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.; Kirloskar Electric Company; KJ Dynatech Inc.; WILSON TRANSFORMER COMPANY; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; and Dynamic Rating; among others.



Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Transformer Monitoring System Market



In Europe, Italy is the hardest-hit country by the COVID-19 outbreak.It is suffering an economic hit due to a lack of revenue from various industries.



Other member states in the European Union (EU) have implemented drastic measures and travel restrictions, including partially closing their borders.This is anticipated to impact growth of the transformer monitoring systems market in Europe.



Further, the governments in various EU countries are restricting the increments in the cost of various communication services. For instance, the Spanish government banned price increases on electronic telecom networks, as subscribers were unable to switch to another provider, and discontinued all non-progressive fixed and mobile numbering operations.



Overall size of the global transformer monitoring system market has been derived in accordance with primary and secondary sources.To begin the research process, exhaustive secondary research has been conducted using internal and external sources to obtain qualitative and quantitative information related to the transformer monitoring system market.



Also, multiple primary interviews have been conducted with industry participants and commentators to validate the data, as well as to gain more analytical insights into the topic. The participants involved in this process include industry experts such as VPs, business development managers, market intelligence managers, and national sales managers, along with external consultants such as valuation experts, research analysts, and key opinion leaders specializing in the transformer monitoring system.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05932692/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001