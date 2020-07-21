New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Rice Bran Oil Market By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933121/?utm_source=GNW

It is an edible oil used as an excipient in the food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries. Rice bran oil is preferred by most consumers due to its antioxidant and low cholesterol properties.



Rice bran oil is produced in three different components: gamma oryzanol, tocopherols, and tocotrienols. These essential components are important antioxidants that provide not only higher nutraceutical value but also a wide range of health benefits, such as improving the nervous system, preventing stomach problems, lowering cholesterol, minimizing cancer risk, and increasing immunity.



Asia is currently the largest producing region. Asia is also the main rice area. The main producers are India, China, Japan, and Thailand. India is the largest region of consumption in the country. The Chinese industry for consumption has not yet been fully established, so there is a huge potential market. Japan has a long history of research and development of rice bran oil. All manufacturers in the world are committed to improving production technology. In recent years, some Chinese manufacturers have almost been able to catch up with the world’s leading technology.



Abundant availability of raw materials in the form of rice, particularly in Asian countries, is likely to result in a stable price trend for the rice bran oil market over the forecast period. Production is mainly concentrated in countries such as India, China, Japan, Thailand, and Vietnam. The ICRBO (International Council of Rice Bran Oil) was established to develop a uniform scientific standard and focus on value-added products.



Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverage, Nutraceutical, Animal feed and Other Applications. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Offline and Online. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Cargill Corporation, Ricela Health Foods Ltd., 3F Industries Ltd., Marico Limited, Sethia Oils Ltd., A.P. Refinery Private Limited, Vaighai Agro Products Ltd., King Rice Oil Group, Tsuno Rice Fine Chemicals Co., Ltd., and Modi Naturaals Ltd.



