The market for nickel alloys is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.
The market for nickel alloys is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of the market studied is rising popularity of electric vehicles. On the flipside, decline in automotive and aerospace industry is expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
Aerospace segment dominated the market with a significant share. However, COVID-19 breakdown across the globe is in turn expected to hinder the market growth.Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Rising Oil & Gas Activities to Boot the Market Demand
China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Market
Competitive Landscape
The market is consolidated among few players across the globe. The key players include Alloys International, Inc., ATI, CRS Holdings Inc., HAYNES INTERNATIONAL, and Sandvik AB, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Assumptions
1.2 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Rising Popularity of Electric Vehicles
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decrease in Auotomotive and Aerospace Sector
4.2.2 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
4.5 Price Analysis
4.6 Trade Analysis
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Heat Resistant Nickel Alloys
5.1.2 Corrosion Resistant Nickel Alloys
5.1.3 Electrical Resistant Nickel Alloys
5.1.4 Low-Expansion Nickel Alloys
5.1.5 Other Types
5.2 End-user Industry
5.2.1 Aerospace
5.2.2 Electrical and Electronics
5.2.3 Oil and Gas
5.2.4 Chemical Processing
5.2.5 Automotive
5.2.6 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 Production Analysis
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Australia
5.3.1.3 Canada
5.3.1.4 China
5.3.1.5 Indonesia
5.3.1.6 Philippines
5.3.1.7 Russia
5.3.1.8 Others
5.3.2 Consumption Analysis
5.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.1.1 China
5.3.2.1.2 India
5.3.2.1.3 Japan
5.3.2.1.4 South Korea
5.3.2.1.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.2.2 North America
5.3.2.2.1 United States
5.3.2.2.2 Canada
5.3.2.2.3 Mexico
5.3.2.3 Europe
5.3.2.3.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3.2 France
5.3.2.3.3 Germany
5.3.2.3.4 Italy
5.3.2.3.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.2.4 South America
5.3.2.4.1 Brazil
5.3.2.4.2 Argentina
5.3.2.4.3 Rest of South America
5.3.2.5 Middle-East and Africa
5.3.2.5.1 South Africa
5.3.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.2.5.3 Rest of Middle-East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers & Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share/Ranking Analysis**
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Alloys International, Inc.
6.4.2 ATI
6.4.3 BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC.
6.4.4 CRS Holdings Inc.
6.4.5 HAYNES INTERNATIONAL
6.4.6 Kennametal Inc.
6.4.7 NeoNickel
6.4.8 Sandvik AB
6.4.9 SANYO SPECIAL STEEL Co., Ltd.
6.4.10 thyssenkrupp Materials
6.4.11 voestalpine Specialty Metals
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
