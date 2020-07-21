Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ResearchAndMarkets.com published a new article on the battery industry "APB Corp Readies Production of All Polymer Battery"



Tokyo based APB Corp has raised 8 billion yen ($74 million) to equip a factory for the manufacture of all polymer batteries. The new design differs from traditional lithium ion batteries in that the battery’s metal lined electrodes and liquid electrolytes are replaced with a resin construction. Lithium ion batteries are the standard in most electronics, powering everything from smartphones to vehicles. However, their manufacture requires cleanroom conditions which can be so expensive that key players like LG Chem, CATL and Panasonic can spend billions of dollars building suitable factories. It is reported that the resin construction can speed up production times while cutting production costs by up to 90%.



Traditional lithium ion batteries can also present a significant fire risk if punctured as the resulting surges can cause the battery to reach temperatures of up to 700 degrees Celsius. The all polymer battery avoids this by using a bipolar design which allows the entire surface of the battery to absorb surges. APB plans to start mass production next year and will initially target stationary storage applications. The company expects to reach 1 gigawatt-hour capacity by 2023.



