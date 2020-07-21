Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adipic Acid (ADPA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world adipic acid market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for adipic acid.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: ADIPIC ACID PROPERTIES AND USES
2. ADIPIC ACID MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. ADIPIC ACID WORLD MARKET
3.1. World adipic acid capacity
3.2. World adipic acid production
3.3. Adipic acid consumption
3.4. Adipic acid global trade
3.5. Adipic acid prices in the world market
4. ADIPIC ACID REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Adipic acid European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Adipic acid Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Adipic acid North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Adipic acid Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
5. ADIPIC ACID MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Adipic acid capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Adipic acid consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Adipic acid market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE ADIPIC ACID MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. ADIPIC ACID FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. ADIPIC ACID END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/czoz1m
