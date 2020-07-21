Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bisphenol A (BPA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world bisphenol A market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for bisphenol A.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: BISPHENOL A PROPERTIES AND USES
2. BISPHENOL A MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. BISPHENOL A WORLD MARKET
3.1. World bisphenol A capacity
3.2. World bisphenol A production
3.3. Bisphenol A consumption
3.4. Bisphenol A global trade
3.5. Bisphenol A prices in the world market
4. BISPHENOL A REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Bisphenol A European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Bisphenol A Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Bisphenol A North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Bisphenol A Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Bisphenol A Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. BISPHENOL A MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Bisphenol A capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Bisphenol A consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Bisphenol A market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE BISPHENOL A MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. BISPHENOL A FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. BISPHENOL A END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/haqley
