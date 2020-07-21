Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maleic Anhydride (MA): 2020 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2029 (with COVID-19 Impact Estimation)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report is an essential resource for a one looking for detailed information on the world maleic anhydride market. The report covers data on global, regional and national markets including present and future trends for supply and demand, prices, and downstream industries.
In addition to the analytical part, the report provides a range of tables and figures which all together give a true insight into the national, regional and global markets for maleic anhydride.
COVID-19 Impact Estimation
Report Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION: MALEIC ANHYDRIDE PROPERTIES AND USES
2. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MANUFACTURING PROCESSES
3. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE WORLD MARKET
3.1. World maleic anhydride capacity
3.2. World maleic anhydride production
3.3. Maleic anhydride consumption
3.4. Maleic anhydride global trade
3.5. Maleic anhydride prices in the world market
4. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE REGIONAL MARKETS ANALYSIS
Each country section comprises the following parts:
4.1. Maleic anhydride European market analysis
Countries covered:
4.2. Maleic anhydride Asia Pacific market analysis
Countries included:
4.3. Maleic anhydride North American market analysis
Countries under consideration:
4.4. Maleic anhydride Latin American market analysis
Countries overviewed:
4.5. Maleic anhydride Africa & Middle East market analysis
Countries examined:
5. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET PROSPECTS
5.1. Maleic anhydride capacity and production forecast up to 2029
5.2. Maleic anhydride consumption forecast up to 2029
5.3. Maleic anhydride market prices forecast up to 2029
6. KEY COMPANIES IN THE MALEIC ANHYDRIDE MARKET WORLDWIDE
7. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE FEEDSTOCK MARKET
8. MALEIC ANHYDRIDE END-USE SECTOR
8.1. Consumption by application
8.2. Downstream markets review and forecast
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qusws4
