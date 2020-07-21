New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Recirculating Chillers Market By Type, By Application, By Temperature Range, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933119/?utm_source=GNW

The chiller is always fully insulated in humid locations to prevent lower cooling capacity. Factors such as ambient air temperature, water temperature, process fluid, operation, maintenance, chiller temperature desired, and location altitude all affect a chiller ’s operation and effectiveness. In many industries, chillers have an important role to play. They help keep medical machines functioning. They help the pharmaceutical industry, the brewing industry and the processing of meat and poultry.



While air-cooled chillers have noise-causing ducts and vents, water-cooled chillers still operate quietly. The flow of water through the device does not result in the same loud expansion and contraction that is seen in air-cooled chillers. Quiet activity is especially critical in areas such as hospitals and schools where noise can cause disruptions to occupants. Air-cooled chillers are cheaper than water-cooled chillers since they do not require parts such as cooling towers and condenser water pumps. Nonetheless, many companies feel that the longer service life and energy cost savings make water-cooled chillers worth the initial high investment.



Determining the amount of heat released into a room by a recirculating chiller is essential for determining the HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) load requirements, which is often miscalculated or not taken into consideration at all. In addition to the heat released from the application (or process heat), also converts electricity consumed by the chiller to heat. By using the power consumption method to calculate power consumption (using the chiller’s power consumption, process heat, and the type of condenser the chiller has for calculations), the heat output in the room where the chiller is located can be determined. This helps to decide the best position of the fridge or the size of the new HVAC system.



Based on Type, the market is segmented into Rack Mounted, Floor Mounted and Bench Top. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Laboratory, Industrial, Medical and Others. Based on Temperature Range, the market is segmented into 1°C to 100°C, -100°C to 0°C and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Agilent Technologies, Inc., BASF SE (ThermoTek), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Across International, LLC, BUCHI Labortechnik AG, Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Inc. (GlenDimplex), JULABO GmbH, LAUDA-Brinkmann, LP, Lytron, Inc. (Boyd Corporation), and Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau AG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Type



• Rack Mounted



• Floor Mounted



• Bench Top



By Application



• Laboratory



• Industrial



• Medical



• Others



By Temperature Range



• 1°C to 100°C



• -100°C to 0°C



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Agilent Technologies, Inc.



• BASF SE (ThermoTek)



• Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.



• Across International, LLC



• BUCHI Labortechnik AG



• Dimplex Thermal Solutions, Inc. (GlenDimplex)



• JULABO GmbH



• LAUDA-Brinkmann, LP



• Lytron, Inc. (Boyd Corporation)



• Peter Huber Kältemaschinenbau AG



