Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Wire Cutting EDM, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$5.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Small Hole EDM segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.7% share of the global Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 27% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 10.5% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 27.04% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.8 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 10.5% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.7% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.8 Billion by the year 2027.

Die Sinking EDM Segment Corners a 16.8% Share in 2020

In the global Die Sinking EDM segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$666.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$968.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 7.2% CAGR through the analysis period. The publisher brings years of research experience to this 19th edition of our report. The 279-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

  • AAEDM Corp.
  • AccuteX Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • Beaumont Machine
  • CHMER EDM
  • Excetek Technologies Co., Ltd.
  • GF Machining Solutions Management SA
  • Kent Industrial USA, Inc.
  • KNUTH Machine Tools
  • Makino Milling Machine Co. Ltd.
  • MC Machinery Systems, Inc.
  • ONA Electroerosion S. A.
  • Sodick, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Metal Shaping: A Key Process in Manufacturing Engineering
  • Recent Market Activity
  • Manufacturing Industry: The Sole Determinant of Demand for EDM
  • Recession Deeply Impacts the Manufacturing Growth in Developed Economies
  • Why the Recession Shock Impacted the EDM Market?
  • A Reinvented Manufacturing Industry
  • Promising GDP Growth to Usher New Era
  • Challenges Facing Global Economy
  • Factors Favoring Economic Growth
  • Global Market Outlook
  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Electrical Discharge Machines (EDM) Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2018 & 2029
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Recovery in Global Manufacturing PMI to Encourage Spending on Manufacturing Equipment by Assembly Plants
  • Improving Plant Capacity Utilization Sets Ground for New Equipment Purchases
  • Developments in Micro & Nano EDM Spur Opportunities in Microfabrication Applications
  • Increasing Use of Complex Materials Drives Demand for EDM
  • Growing Focus on Resource Efficient Manufacturing Processes Drives Preference for EDM
  • Global Shortage of Skilled Labor Spurs Demand for Automated CNC EDM
  • Market Opportunities Rapidly Shift Towards Emerging Countries, Post-Recession
  • A Stable Medical Device Manufacturing Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth
  • Technology Refinements in Wire EDM to Double Productivity in Medical Device Manufacturing
  • Aerospace Production to Benefit Demand for EDM
  • Steady Automobile Production Drives Demand for CNC EDM in Automotive Machining
  • Continuous Technology Improvements to Spur Growth in the EDM Market
  • Demand for High-End EDM Technology Spur Advancements in EDM
  • Latest Technological Advancements in EDM
  • Automatic Wire Threading Capabilities in One Single Machine to Minimize Accuracy Errors
  • Integration of MTConnect Communications Protocol for Greater Accuracy and Repeatability
  • In-Process Inspection Systems for Higher Accuracy and Efficiency
  • Integration of Vision Systems Enhance Finished Product Quality
  • Advanced Touchscreen Controls
  • Automation Leads to Precise Predictability and Remarkable Repeatability
  • Research Trends in EDM
  • Research on Electrode Materials and Rapid Electrode Production
  • Focus on Automation
  • Spotlight on Green Manufacturing
  • Research on Dry EDM
  • Focus on Micro and Nano EDM
  • Growing Popularity of Ultrafast Lasers: A Major Threat to the Growth of EDM
  • High Speed Milling Cannibalizes Demand for EDM in the Mold & Die Industry

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 36

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x1soeg

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research. 

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900