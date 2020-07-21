St. Louis, MO, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Management Group, an Associa® company, will be hosting ”Policies & Procedures: Protecting Association Revenue During Uncertain Times,” a virtual speaker event for clients on July 30, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. CT.

Amidst the uncertainty facing communities across North America during the current health pandemic and changing economic climate, board members and community leaders are learning how to formulate informed responses to unimagined financial issues. To assist, Smith Management Group will be presenting a virtual training event to discuss policies, procedures, and tips for collecting assessments and maintaining an association’s revenue stream. The event will be led by featured speaker Sarah M. Bueltmann, Esq., Gateway Law STL LLC, who will offer tools for working with delinquent owners, while protecting an association’s financial stability.

Ms. Bueltmann has extensive career experience in handling collection work, general counsel, and litigation for both condominium and homeowner associations. She is an active member of the Community Associations Institute (CAI) and has served on the government and public affairs committee for CAI National and the public relations committee and board of directors for the Heartland Chapter.

“Smith Management knows that the uncertainty caused by the COVID-19 health crisis has had a significant impact on community associations and their operations,” stated Angela Johnson, CMCA®, AMS®, PCAM®, Smith Management Group president. “As part of our continued commitment to educating board members, we are offering this virtual speaker event to provide clients with tools for understanding how to best collect assessments, reinforce their association’s financial strength, and navigate these unprecedented times.”

To register, please email Jennifer Block at jblock@smithmgmt.com.

With more than 200 branch offices across North America, Associa delivers unsurpassed management and lifestyle services to nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 10,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise and trailblazing innovation. For more than 40 years, Associa has provided solutions designed to help communities achieve their vision. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

Stay Connected:

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/associa

Subscribe to the Blog: https://hub.associaonline.com/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/associa

Join us on LinkedIn: http://www.linkedin.com/company/associa

Ashley Cantwell Associa 214-272-4107 acantwell@associaonline.com