The OR is a demanding environment requiring focus, efficiency, communication, and expertise. Without OR integration, surgical teams need to navigate around the operating room to perform a variety of tasks. These tasks include checking the patient information on a computer, writing this information on a whiteboard, moving to the wall to control OR lighting, entering the surgical field to display or change the video they are viewing, and more. The movement and time taken to complete certain procedures slows down the process and can deter focus from when it is most important: to the patient.



OR integration systems include and organize all patient details for surgical staff throughout the procedure, minimizing congestion and streamlining information through various platforms. Through OR integration, surgical staff have streamlined access to the controls and information they require – to monitor patient records, control room or surgical lights, display images throughout surgery, and more. OR Integration provides OR staff with increased productivity, safety, and efficiency to keep the focus on providing patient care.



Today, the benefits of OR integration often extend beyond the operating room as OR Integration connects and supports teams, processes, and information across the operative workflow. For example, OR Incorporation allows in-OR teams to exchange real-time surgical video with remote experts or students’ classrooms for teaching applications. During a procedure, a clinician can conveniently view high-definition pictures of the treatment on a tablet during a post-operative visit with the patient and relatives. OR integration ensures that all images and videos are seamlessly connected to the patient record for accurate documentation of each procedure.



The market is dominated by a wide number of companies operating in this sector. Key players are focused on introducing new strategies, such as regional expansion, mergers, and acquisitions, expanding their product portfolio by technology developments, alliances and distribution deals to increase their sales share and to mark their position in the operating room integration industry.



Based on Component, the market is segmented into Software and Services. Based on Application, the market is segmented into General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurosurgery and Other Application. Based on End Use, the market is segmented into Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and Hospitals. Based on Devices, the market is segmented into Display Systems, Documentation Management Systems, and Audio Video Management Systems. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The major strategies followed by the market participants are Partnerships and Product Launches. Based on the Analysis presented in the Cardinal matrix, Canon, Inc., Stryker Corporation, and Steris PLC are the forerunners in the Operating Room Integration Market. Companies such as Olympus Corporation, Barco NV, Getinge AB, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Skytron, LLC, Brainlab AG, Karl Storz SE & Co. KG are some of the key innovators in the market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Stryker Corporation, Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Steris PLC, Olympus Corporation, Canon, Inc., Barco NV, Getinge AB, Brainlab AG, Skytron, LLC, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG.



Recent strategies deployed in Operating Room Integration Market



Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:



Apr-2019: Barco collaborated with Caresyntax, the leader in vendor-neutral software solutions for surgical automation, analytics, and AI. The collaboration strengthened the value proposition of both parties and accelerated the next level developments for the Nexxis digital platform.



Apr-2019: Steris signed an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. Under this agreement, Steris aimed to supply the agency with integrated operating room components, accessories, and services.



Apr-2019: Karl Storz came into an agreement with the U.S. Department of Defense. Following this agreement, the former company has been supplying the agency with integrated operating room components, accessories, and services.



Acquisition and Mergers:



Sep-2019: Stryker signed an agreement to acquire point-of-care imaging company Mobius Imaging and sister firm GYS Tech, doing business as Cardan Robotics. The acquisition would add expertise in advanced imaging and robotics, as well as a robust product pipeline and would allow the spine division to provide more complete procedural solutions, including sales, service, and support.



May-2017: Olympus Corp. of the Americas signed an agreement to acquire Image Stream Medical, a company that develops video equipment and system integration used in operating rooms. The acquisition would enable it to create an integrated system that will improve outcomes and lower costs. Additionally, it will facilitate more advanced procedures, such as minimally invasive surgeries.



Product Launches and Product Expansions:



Feb-2020: Barco introduced Barco Insights, a new cloud-based internet of things solution for enhanced projector management. The connectivity platform enabled and streamlined remote monitoring and serviceability. Barco Insights includes live dashboards where operators can monitor real-time information on the projector’s operating and environmental conditions, enabling them to discover and troubleshoot issues more easily.



Jan-2020: Barco India released its next-generation wireless conferencing solution, the ClickShare Conference. This solution is based on the concept of BYOM (Bring Your Own Meeting). Whether used in huddles spaces, meeting rooms or boardrooms, ClickShare Conference works seamlessly with the videoconferencing software, the camera brand, the laptop, and makes remote meetings.



Apr-2019: Getinge unveiled the new mobile operating room (OR) table, the Maquet Lyra. The table offers the stability and functionality needed for almost all surgical disciplines. This table has improved functionality and increased cost-effectiveness in the OR.



Mar-2019: Stryker launched four visualization tools for surgical arthroscopy to improve efficiency and patient outcomes. These tools are HipCheck, HipMap, the 1688 Advanced Imaging Modalities (AIM) 4K Visualization Platform, and the Connected OR Hub.



Jan-2019: Olympus introduced nCare, an easy-to-use, reliable, and secure networked medical recorder; and VaultStream, a cutting-edge medical content management solution within the hospital network. The nCare medical recorder and the VaultStream medical content management system support efficient clinical workflows and safeguard recorded images and videos while providing flexibility in various healthcare environments.



