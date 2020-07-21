Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Couplings Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The couplings market is poised to grow by $ 126.57 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 2% during the forecast period. The reports on couplings market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising adoption of renewable energy and stringent emission regulations. In addition, the growth of global lumbar industry is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The couplings market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscapes. This study identifies the emergence of couplings with a wide range of torsional stiffness as one of the prime reasons driving the couplings market growth during the next few years. Also, consolidation and simplification of business processes, and advances in coupling technology will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. The couplings market covers the following areas:

Couplings market sizing

Couplings market forecast

Couplings market industry analysis.

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading couplings market vendors that include AB SKF, ABB Ltd., MECVEL Srl, Regal Beloit Corp., Rexnord Corp., RINGSPANN GmbH, Siemens AG, Smiths Group Plc, The Timken Co., The Tsubaki Group, and Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA. Also, the couplings market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.



This market research report provides a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast an accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Elastomeric couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Metallic couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Mechanical couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Other couplings - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Volume drivers - Demand led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

8. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

9. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

AB SKF

ABB Ltd.

MECVEL Srl

Regal Beloit Corp.

Rexnord Corp.

Siemens AG

Smiths Group Plc

The Timken Co.

The Tsubaki Group

Voith GmbH & Co. KGaA

10. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

