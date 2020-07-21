Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The nail gun market is poised to grow by USD 167.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.

The report on the nail gun market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Also, the technological developments in nail guns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The nail gun market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of cordless nail guns as one of the prime reasons driving the nail gun market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools, and shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The nail gun market covers the following areas:

  • Nail gun market sizing
  • Nail gun market forecast
  • Nail gun market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hilti Corp.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Makita USA Inc.
  • Powernail Co Inc.
  • Puma Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Product
  • Cordless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Corded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

  • Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Emerson Electric Co.
  • Hilti Corp.
  • Illinois Tool Works Inc.
  • Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Makita USA Inc.
  • Powernail Co Inc.
  • Puma Industrial Co. Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Stanley Black & Decker Inc.
  • Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.

11. Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdxhe6

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900