Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The nail gun market is poised to grow by USD 167.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.
The report on the nail gun market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Also, the technological developments in nail guns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The nail gun market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of cordless nail guns as one of the prime reasons driving the nail gun market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools, and shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns will lead to sizable demand in the market.
