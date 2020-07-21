Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nail Gun Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The nail gun market is poised to grow by USD 167.52 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period.



The report on the nail gun market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for nail guns to optimize construction work efficiency and increasing emphasis on infrastructure development. Also, the technological developments in nail guns is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.



The nail gun market analysis includes product segments and geographic landscape. This study identifies the growing adoption of cordless nail guns as one of the prime reasons driving the nail gun market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of DIY home improvement tools, and shifting preferences from Ni-Cd to Li-ion batteries in nail guns will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The nail gun market covers the following areas:

Nail gun market sizing

Nail gun market forecast

Nail gun market industry analysis

Companies Mentioned



Emerson Electric Co.

Hilti Corp.

Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Koki Holdings Co. Ltd.

Makita USA Inc.

Powernail Co Inc.

Puma Industrial Co. Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Techtronic Industries Co. Ltd.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

4. Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cordless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Corded - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

6. Customer landscape

Overview

7. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Overview

Landscape disruption

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hdxhe6

