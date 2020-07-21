Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Keyless Entry Systems - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The publisher brings years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 188-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.

Global Keyless Entry Systems Market to Reach US$114.1 Billion by the Year 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Keyless Entry Systems estimated at US$68.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$114.1 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the period 2020-2027.

Device-based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7% CAGR to reach US$77 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Biometric-based segment is readjusted to a revised 8.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Keyless Entry Systems market.

The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.6% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 7.1% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027

The Keyless Entry Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$20.2 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.56% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$20 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.9% and 6.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$20 Billion by the year 2027.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others

  • 3M Cogent
  • Allegion PLC
  • AMAG Technology, Inc.
  • Animetrics
  • Anviz Global
  • Aptiv PLC
  • Atmel Corporation
  • Aware, Inc.
  • Bioenable Technologies Pvt., Ltd.
  • BIO-key International, Inc.
  • BioLink Solutions
  • Continental Automotive GmbH
  • Crossmatch Technologies
  • DERMALOG Identification Systems GmbH
  • Diamond Fortress Technologies
  • Facefirst Inc.
  • Fulcrum Biometrics LLC
  • Futronic Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Gemalto NV
  • HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA
  • HID Global Corporation
  • Honeywell Security
  • Idex Asa
  • Inception Technologies Inc.
  • Iris ID Systems, Inc.
  • IriTech, Inc.
  • M2SYS Technology
  • Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
  • Motekforce Link
  • NEC Corporation
  • Nuance Communications, Inc.
  • Precise Biometrics AB
  • Qualisys AB
  • Safran Group
  • SecuGen Corporation
  • Suprema, Inc.
  • Tekno Electro Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Global Competitor Market Shares
  • Keyless Entry System Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 47

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gtr23p

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900