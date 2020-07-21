New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Odor Control System Market By System Type, By End User, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933117/?utm_source=GNW

In ideal conditions when organic material breaks down, carbon dioxide, water vapor and heat are primarily produced. When the process is unbalanced in some way, other gasses are produced, some of them with an unreasonable smell. The odor management is, therefore, a primary driver for the optimization of the composting process. Odor control agents are used to control or reduce industrial/manufacturing processes’ unwanted Odors.



The purpose of the implementation in manufacturing plants of Odor control systems is to improve the air quality emitted in their manufacturing plants by industries such as waste water, paper, food & beverage. Over the years, operations of industry and manufacturing plants have been hampered due to the bad air quality since odor control systems were invented. For example, if no odor control system is installed in a production facility, people living outside the plant may be responsible for the emission of bad odor to the atmosphere and the damage of surrounding air that could tarnish the company image.



Moreover, due to odors produced during plant activities, the profitability of the manufacturing plant may be affected. Furthermore, due to the reduction in productivity, which is unwanted for the company, the product quality may be affected. In certain cases, the safety issues in the production site have been increased by odors. Increasing demand for the reduction of foul smell in manufacturing facilities and wastewater treatment plants is a key driver of the growth of the market. Faul odor is a growing problem for manufacturing facilities such as food & beverages processing, chemical, industrial and municipal settings. The safety and productivity of workers are affected.



Based on System Type, the market is segmented into Activated Carbon Odor Control System, Chemical Odor Control System and Biological Odor Control System. Based on End User, the market is segmented into Power & Energy, Chemical & Petro Chemical, Cement, Mining & Metal and Others. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation, Ecolab, Inc., AER Control Systems LLC, Catalytic Products International, Inc., Durr Systems, Inc., Environmental Systems & Services UK Ltd., KCH Engineered Systems, Inc. (ECS Environmental Solutions), The Odournet Holding BV (Sensenet Holding BV), Romtec Utilities, Inc., and BioAir Solutions, LLC.



Strategies deployed in Odor Control System Market



May-2019: Catalytic Products International (CPI) collaborated with a Western USA Bakery. Following the collaboration, the former company installed an 8,000 SCFM Regenerative Thermal Oxidizer (RTO) at a Western USA bakery for the abatement of Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).



May-2019: Durr completed the acquisition of Megtec, a provider of environmental equipment solutions. Durr integrated the environmental resources of both companies and created a single-source supply platform offering a complete solution for the engineered wood products industry.



Jan-2018: Evoqua teamed up with a large, wastewater treatment plant (WWTP) in Western Canada. Following this collaboration, the plant selected Evoqua’s Geomembrane Technologies for an odor control project. Evoqua’s Geomembrane Technologies aimed to provide a solution to the odor problem. Geomembrane Technologies’ portion of the project includes designing, fabricating, and overseeing the installation of several structurally supported covers for the WWTP’s primary clarifier tanks.



Apr-2017: Durr Systems came into partnership with Lathrop Trotter, a wholesaler and distributor of industrial machinery and equipment. The integration of Durr to the Lathrop Trotter product line significantly expanded its capabilities in the area of oxidizer technology and services. These areas are Regenerative Thermal Oxidizers, Recuperative Thermal Oxidizers, Direct Fired Thermal Oxidizers, Adsorption/VOC Concentrators, and NOx Control.



Nov-2016: Evoqua Water Technologies acquired Environmental Treatment Systems, Inc., a leading provider of engineered solutions to the industrial wastewater market. Environmental Treatment Systems operates under Evoqua’s Industrial Projects and Services division, supporting the wastewater needs for its heavy, light, and institutional customers serving a variety of markets.



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By System Type



• Activated Carbon Odor Control System



• Chemical Odor Control System



• Biological Odor Control System



By End User



• Power & Energy



• Chemical & Petro Chemical



• Cement



• Mining & Metal



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Evoqua Water Technologies Corporation



• Ecolab, Inc.



• AER Control Systems LLC



• Catalytic Products International, Inc.



• Durr Systems, Inc.



• Environmental Systems & Services UK Ltd.



• KCH Engineered Systems, Inc. (ECS Environmental Solutions)



• The Odournet Holding BV (Sensenet Holding BV)



• Romtec Utilities, Inc.



• BioAir Solutions, LLC



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933117/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001