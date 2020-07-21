Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Oral Care Market - Growth, Trends and Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global oral care market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.32% during the forecast period.



The global oral care market is highly impacted by product innovations carried out by the key players, along with huge investment in marketing and promotional activities, to reach higher customer bases. However, lower consumer awareness about technological innovations in the oral care market is hindering the growth rate.



The market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, due to the high population in the area, followed by the European region and the North American region, due to increased preference for premium oral care products. Consumer preference for electronic toothbrush, mouth wash, and dental floss in the western countries, like the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom, is expected to drive the market.



Key Market Trends



Toothpastes Hold the Maximum Market Share



Increasing dental problems among children and adults, due to poor eating habits, and the rise in popularity for herbal oral care products are the factors primarily driving the global toothpaste market. Moreover, rising premiumization and consumers seeking more targeted solutions are accelerating the growth of the market studied. The rise in consciousness of oral health has helped vendors introduce oral hygiene product categories, such as teeth-whitening products. One of the popular products used for teeth whitening is whitening toothpaste. Manufacturers offer toothpaste with teeth-whitening functionality, that differs from ordinary toothpaste. To improve market position, manufacturers are constantly focusing on implementing innovative strategies and introducing a broad portfolio of products.



Asia-Pacific Emerges as the Largest Market Consumer



The consumers of developed countries such as China and Japan are well aware of oral health practices, and thus, the demand for oral care products is high in the country. As per GlaxoSmithKline, a global pharmaceutical company, the awareness about oral health among the Japanese population is outstanding. Japanese ageing population and youth are highly concerned about their oral care. Oral health care products in India are mainly driven by ayurvedic or natural ingredient products. All the major companies in India are selling ayurvedic revolution products. Consumers in Singapore are brand conscious, and would rather spend more to ensure the safety and efficacy of a product, rather than looking for economical options to maintain their oral care.



Competitive Landscape



The oral care market is a concentrated market, as majority of the share is being taken by Colgate-Palmolive, Procter & Gamble, Unilever PLC, and GlaxoSmithKline PLC. However, the market also includes many regional players. The leading players in the market studied enjoy a dominant presence worldwide. These players focus on leveraging opportunities posed by emerging markets to expand their product portfolio, in order to cater to the requirements for various applications, especially gum and plague issues and sensitivity or pain relief.



Key Topics Covered:



1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables & Study Assumptions

1.2 Scope of the Study



2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Drivers

4.2 Market Restraints

4.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry



5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 Breath Fresheners

5.1.2 Dental Floss

5.1.3 Denture Care

5.1.4 Mouthwashes and Rinses

5.1.5 Toothbrushes and Replacements

5.1.6 Toothpaste

5.2 By Distribution Channel

5.2.1 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

5.2.2 Convenience Stores

5.2.3 Pharmacies And Drug Stores

5.2.4 Online Retail Stores

5.2.5 Other Distribution Channels

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.1.4 Rest of North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Spain

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 Germany

5.3.2.4 France

5.3.2.5 Italy

5.3.2.6 Russia

5.3.2.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 United Arab Emirates

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa



6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Most Active Companies

6.2 Most Adopted Strategies

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 The Procter & Gamble Company

6.4.2 Unilever PLC

6.4.3 Colgate-Palmolive Company

6.4.4 LG Corporation

6.4.5 GlaxoSmithKline PLC

6.4.6 Sunstar Suisse SA

6.4.7 Lion Corporation

6.4.8 Henkel AG & Co. KGaA



7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS



