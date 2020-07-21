New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neutropenia Treatment Market By Distribution channel, By Treatment, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933116/?utm_source=GNW

These cells make up the majority of circulating lymphocytes and help protect the body from infections caused by bacteria, viruses, and other pathogenic organisms. A decrease in the amount of neutrophil in the blood allows a patient to be vulnerable to infection and can also prove fatal. The condition, therefore, requires immediate prophylaxis.



Novel treatments combined with growing cases of chemotherapy-induced neutropenia are one of the primary drivers of market growth. In addition, the novel drug delivery strategy also increases patient convenience, leading to greater adherence to the patient and thereby stimulates the growth of the market. Moreover, since cancer is a known cause of developing neutropenia, increasing cases of chemotherapy for cancer treatment will be a growth driver for the neutropenia treatment market.



One of the new developments to gain momentum in the global neutropenia treatment market is the introduction of small molecules. The development of Plinabulin, a small molecule developed by BeyondSpring Pharmaceuticals with immune-boosting effects, is expected to revolutionize the therapeutic regimen for neutropenia. In addition to the immune-boosting effects, the Phase II studies have revealed much more beneficial anti-cancer effects of this molecule. Currently, there is a high demand for cost-effective drugs for treatment in the neutropenia treatment market. As a result, vendors are focused on the production of small molecules with lower processing costs than biologics.



Based on Distribution channel, the market is segmented into Retail pharmacies, Hospital pharmacies and Online pharmacies. Based on Treatment, the market is segmented into Colony-stimulating factor, Antibiotics, Antifungals and Antivirals. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Amgen, Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd., BeyondSpring, Inc., Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (Kirin Company), Mylan N.V., Cellerant Therapeutics, Inc., and Partner Therapeutics, Inc.



Strategies deployed in Neutropenia Treatment Market



Jun-2020: Pfizer got FDA approval for NYVEPRIA (pegfilgrastim-apgf), a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim). NYVEPRIA is used for decreasing the incidence of infection, as manifested by febrile neutropenia in patients with non-myeloid malignancies receiving myelosuppressive anti-cancer drugs associated with a clinically significant incidence of febrile neutropenia.



Apr-2020: Mylan collaborated with Biocon, a biopharmaceutical company. Together, the companies launched Fulphila, a biosimilar to Neulasta (pegfilgrastim) in Australia and Canada for cancer patients. Fulphila is used for the treatment of cancer patients following chemotherapy, to decrease the duration of severe neutropenia and reduce the incidence of infections, as manifested by febrile neutropenia. The companies got FDA approval for Fulphila in June, 2018.



Nov-2019: Sandoz, a Novartis division got FDA approval for Ziextenzo (pegfilgrastim-bmez). Ziextenzo has been used to decrease the incidence of febrile neutropenia, one of the most serious side effects of chemotherapy.



Nov-2019: Teva Pharmaceuticals teamed up with Celltrion, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company. Together, the companies announced the launch of TRUXIMA (rituximab-abbs) injection. TRUXIMA is currently indicated for the treatment of adult patients with non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma (NHL) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL).



Jul-2019: Pfizer acquired Array BioPharma Inc., a pharmaceutical company. The acquisition strengthened Pfizer’s innovative biopharmaceutical business and category leadership in Oncology expected acceleration of Pfizer’s long-term growth trajectory through new medicines.



Nov-2018: Partner Therapeutics announced that FDA has granted orphan drug designation to Leukine (sargramostim), a yeast-derived recombinant human granulocyte-macrophage colony stimulating factor (rhu-GM-CSF). This drug is used for the treatment of pulmonary alveolar proteinosis (PAP). Leukine works by stimulating the production of white blood cells including neutrophils, monocytes/macrophages and myeloid-derived dendritic cell and promoting their ability to function.



Jul-2018: Cellerant Therapeutics announced that FDA granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) designation for romyelocel-L (human myeloid progenitor cells) for the prevention of serious bacterial and fungal infections in patients with de novo acute myeloid leukemia (AML) undergoing induction chemotherapy.



Jul-2018: Pfizer announced that it received FDA approval for NIVESTYM (filgrastim-aafi), a biosimilar to Neupogen (filgrastim). This drug expanded the access to critical treatment options for patients with neutropenia.



Feb-2018: Partner Therapeutics signed an agreement with Sanofi. Following the agreement, the former company acquired the global rights for developing, manufacturing, and commercializing Leukine (sargramostim). Leukine is an immuno-stimulant that promotes the growth and activation of a broad range of white blood cells important in activating the body’s immune response to fight infection.



