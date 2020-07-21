Highlights:

Introduces new global Managed Print Cloud Services offering

Announces support for Universal Print, a Microsoft 365 cloud print solution

Enhanced online portal allows remote workers to easily acquire printers and supplies

Enables companies to accelerate transition to cloud

PALO ALTO, Calif., July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today HP Inc. announced print services and solutions that enable companies to accelerate their shift to flexible, cloud-based environments. By harnessing the power of the cloud, HP is delivering personalized services and intelligent, purpose-built solutions that help streamline and automate processes so IT departments can focus on their most strategic priorities.

“Our customers are looking for simple, secure and intuitive solutions that enhance performance and deliver business outcomes,” said David Prezzano, General Manager and Global Head, Print Services and Solutions, HP Inc. “We’re laser focused on delivering services and solutions that know how you work, anticipate your needs and offer a compelling cost structure.”

HP today announced a new global managed service that delivers a cloud-based, always-on print environment optimized for each client. HP Managed Print Cloud Services allows customers to leverage HP’s security innovation while maintaining the utmost control and flexibility around how the service is shaped. The offering addresses both trusted and zero-trust cloud environments and is delivered through a well-defined, modular approach with flexible services and software stacks.

“Meeting customers where they are in their journey to the cloud is a smart strategy and especially important now given the current environment,” said Patrick Moorhead, Moor Insights & Strategy. “I believe HP Managed Print Cloud Services shifts the responsibility of managing the client’s print-related technology to HP, allowing clients to redirect their critical IT investments to more strategic or urgent priorities.”

In addition, HP today announced its support for Universal Print, a Microsoft 365 cloud print solution that organizations can use to manage their print infrastructure. As part of this collaboration, HP will work with Microsoft to build a cloud-to-cloud integration with the Managed Print Cloud Services platform, allowing organizations to increase security, manage devices and release print jobs only to authorized users. This integration will enable Universal Print users to print virtually anywhere, simply and securely.

HP has also introduced a newly enhanced Flexworker Solutions program, allowing remote workers to acquire company-approved printers bundled with an extended service contract and order supplies seamlessly through an online portal, while enabling IT departments to manage supplies through central billing and consolidated reporting, saving costs and delivering a better experience.

