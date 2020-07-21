Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Technology Landscape, Trends and Opportunities in the Global Automotive Lighting Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The technologies in automotive lighting have undergone significant change in recent years, with electric headlamp for vehicles to LED and laser Pixel Lighting solutions. The rising wave of new technologies, such as laser, AFS LED, flexible OLED are creating significant potential for automotive lighting in various vehicles to enable the driver visibility at longer range and provides safety to other drivers and pedestrians.



In automotive lighting market, various technologies, such as halogen, xenon, LED and laser technologies are used for the interior and exterior lighting solutions. Increase in demand for premium segment vehicles, lighting regulations for better visibility and safety, and high demand for adaptive lighting are creating opportunities for various automotive lighting technologies.



This report analyzes technology maturity, degree of disruption, competitive intensity, market potential, and other parameters of various technologies in the automotive lighting market.



The study includes technology readiness, competitive intensity, regulatory compliance, disruption potential, trends, forecasts and strategic implications for the global automotive lighting technology by application, technology, and region.



Key Questions Answered:



What are some of the most promising and high-growth technology opportunities for the automotive lighting market? Which technology will grow at a faster pace and why? What are the key factors affecting dynamics of different technologies? What are the drivers and challenges of these technologies in automotive lighting market? What are the levels of technology readiness, competitive intensity and regulatory compliance in this technology space? What are the business risks and threats to these technologies in automotive lighting market? What are the latest developments in automotive lighting technologies? Which companies are leading these developments? Which technologies have potential of disruption in this market? Who are the major players in this automotive lighting market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth? What are strategic growth opportunities in this automotive lighting technology space?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Technology Landscape

2.1: Technology Background and Evolution

2.2: Technology and Application Mapping

2.3: Supply Chain



3. Technology Readiness

3.1: Technology Commercialization and Readiness

3.2: Drivers and Challenges in Automotive Lighting Technologies

3.3: Competitive Intensity

3.4: Regulatory Compliance



4. Technology Trends and Forecasts Analysis from 2013-2024

4.1: Automotive Lighting Opportunity

4.2: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024)

4.2.1: Halogen

4.2.2: Xenon

4.2.3: LED

4.2.4: Laser

4.2.5: Other Technologies

4.3: Technology Trends (2013-2018) and Forecasts (2019-2024) by Application Segments

4.3.1: Interior Lighting

4.3.1.1 Halogen

4.3.1.2 Xenon

4.3.1.3 LED

4.3.1.4 Laser

4.3.1.5 Other Technologies

4.3.2: Exterior Lighting

4.3.2.1 Halogen

4.3.2.2 Xenon

4.3.2.3 LED

4.3.2.4 Laser

4.3.2.5 Other Technologies



5. Technology Opportunities (2013-2024) by Region

5.1: Automotive Lighting Market by Region

5.2: North American Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.2.1: United States Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.2.2: Canadian Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.2.3: Mexican Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.3: European Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.3.1: The United Kingdom Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.3.2: German Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.3.3: French Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.4: APAC Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.4.1: Chinese Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.4.2: Japanese Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.4.3: Indian Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.4.4: South Korean Automotive Lighting Technology Market

5.5: ROW Automotive Lighting Technology Market



6. Latest Developments and Innovations in the Automotive Lighting Technologies



7. Companies/Ecosystem

7.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

7.2: Market Share Analysis

7.3: Geographical Reach



8. Strategic Implications

8.1: Implications

8.2: Growth Opportunity Analysis

8.2.1: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Lighting Market by Technology

8.2.2: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Lighting Market by Application

8.2.3: Growth Opportunities for the Automotive Lighting Market by Region

8.3: Emerging Trends in the Automotive Lighting Market

8.4: Disruption Potential

8.5: Strategic Analysis

8.5.1: New Product Development

8.5.2: Capacity Expansion of the Automotive Lighting Market

8.5.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Automotive Lighting Market



9. Company Profiles of Leading Players

9.1: Hella

9.2: Philips

9.3: Osram Licht

9.4: Valeo

9.5: Zizala

9.6: Robert Bosch

9.7: Zkw



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1ua9s9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900