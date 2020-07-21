New York, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Moringa Ingredients Market By Source, By Application, By Region, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05933114/?utm_source=GNW

Moringa, drumstick tree, horseradish tree, and ben oil tree or benzolive trees are common names for this. For its young seed pods and leaves used as vegetables and for traditional herbal medicine, it is primarily cultivated and is also used for water purification. There has been a growing awareness of moringa’s nutritional benefits, which has created a global upsurge for the moringa ingredients market.



In addition to the classic nutrients like proteins, minerals, and vitamins, moringa also contains several groups of secondary plant metabolites being studied for their positive effects. Moringa also contains glucosinolates, which give it a very sharp taste. Also found in watercress or mustard, these substances are researched for their protective effects. Moringa has also a wide range of flavonoid and phenolic acid group polyphenols.



Polyphenols are the substances that give astringent taste and brown color to the tea. Like tea, moringa gets these polyphenols from its high antioxidant activity. Research indicates antioxidants as an important element in reducing inflammation, stabilizing blood sugar, and reducing oxidative stress. Carotenoids are the third major group of secondary plant metabolites, most common here are lutein and ?-carotene. Carotenes are additional antioxidants and promote healthy vision.



Demand for Moringa has been on a perpetual rise, owing to the increasing advocacy of consumers towards a healthy lifestyle. Moringa’s proliferated acceptance has been seen in the diet due to its high nutritional value, which aids in the battle against colds, bacteria, diabetes, obesity, and anemia, among other conditions. Every part of the tree — seeds, flowers, pods — is used as food, while stems, roots, and bark are used for the production of medicines that, in turn, make the whole tree usable. Therefore, the global Moringa market is expected to gear towards a remarkable market value.



Based on Source, the market is segmented into Leaves, Seeds, Oil and Other sources. Based on Application, the market is segmented into Food & Beverages, Cosmetic & Personal Care, Pharmaceuticals and Other Applications. Based on Regions, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.), Earth Expo Company, Grenera Nutrients Private Limited, Kuli Kuli, Inc., Herbs & Crops Overseas, Saipro Biotech Private Limited, Moringa Wellness LLC, Organic India Pvt. Ltd., Green Era Foods & Nutraceutics, and Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited



Scope of the Study



Market Segmentation:



By Source



• Leaves



• Seeds



• Oil and



• Other sources



By Application



• Food & Beverages



• Cosmetic & Personal Care



• Pharmaceuticals and



• Other Applications



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Australia



o Singapore



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• The Himalaya Drug Company (Himalaya Global Holdings Ltd.)



• Earth Expo Company



• Grenera Nutrients Private Limited



• Kuli Kuli, Inc.



• Herbs & Crops Overseas



• Saipro Biotech Private Limited



• Moringa Wellness LLC



• Organic India Pvt. Ltd.



• Green Era Foods & Nutraceutics



• Genius Nature Herbs Private Limited



