Dominican Republic, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In preparation for the highly anticipated 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, which hit the stands today, July 21, the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism welcomed six first-time and returning models in January 2020 to the underexplored paradise of the Samaná Peninsula for a nine-day photo and video shoot.

In addition to a full day photo shoot, models Kelsey Merritt, Anna De Paula, Halima Aden, Josephine Skriver, Camille Kostek, and Anita Marshall had a dedicated day where they were able to experience a different aspect of culture and tourism in and around Samaná. Activities and excursions included learning to cook traditional Dominican cuisine with Halima, whale watching in Samaná Bay with Josephine, zip-lining through the Samaná jungle with Camille, and surf lessons along the shores of Playa Bonita with Kelsey.

“The pristine landscape and unique culture of Dominican Republic has long attracted brands to leverage our scenery for filming and photography,” said Magaly Toribio, Marketing Advisor for the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism. “Consumers are aware that only the finest destinations are chosen to host the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition, and we are honored to have the opportunity to use this platform as a way to further showcase Dominican Republic as the ideal vacation destination to the millions of Sports Illustrated readers.”

In 2016, Dominican Republic first welcomed Sports Illustrated Swimsuit to shoot an innovative virtual reality shoot in La Romana. The models stayed at the famous Casa de Campo Resort and Villas and explored the nearby Altos de Chavón. Participants hopped on polo ponies, sauntered through Catalina Island, and enjoyed fresh sushi at Casa de Campo’s Beach Club.

This time around, the SI producers, crew, and talent stayed in Las Terrenas at the luxurious beach hotel, Sublime Samaná, which overlooks the crystal waters of Playa Cosón and toured the entire Samaná Peninsula over nine-days.

On the final day, photographer Kate Powers, who was leading her first-ever SI Swimsuit shoot, and first-time model Anita Marshall, held an empowerment and photography workshop with the girls of the Politécnico Santo Esteban Rivera school. The sessions explored how to empower women through photography and use media to elevate female voices and perspectives. SI challenged more than 20 high school-aged girls to find beauty in themselves, each other and the world around them. More information on the seminar can be found on SI Swimsuit’s website, here.

“Our intent was to inspire and engage this incredible group of girls around the power of imagery, identity and photography,” says Powers. “By the end of the day, there were tears, hugs and long goodbyes -- nobody wanted it to end. We were so inspired by these girls, their confidence, their vulnerability, and their willingness to trust us. Honestly, it was a day I will never forget and a platform that I hope to continue.”

To relive their Dominican adventure and experience a piece of Dominican Republic at home, visit SI Swim’s website where you can learn to make traditional Dominican cuisine including a delicious Dominican breakfast, affectionately called “los tres golpes”. This translates to "the three hits" in this case referring to cheese, salami, and egg, typically with a side of Mangú, which consists of mashed green plantains, topped with red onions simmered in a vinegar sauce. Breakfast fan or not, you’re sure to love this mouthwatering Dominican dish.

The entire shoot was documented through social media posts and live stories on social channels for the magazine @SI_Swimsuit as well as the participating models. The social media documentation resulted in a total of 60 posts , reaching an audience of 70+ million and securing 3.9 million in engagement .

The 2020 issue hits newsstands Tuesday, July 21. The Dominican Republic will be featured in extensive photo and video content across SI’s online and social platforms, further driving awareness around the destination.

To learn more and begin planning your picture-perfect getaway to Dominican Republic, please visit www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

Well known for off-the-beaten-path excursions, rich culture, endless amenities and year-round perfect climate, Dominican Republic is a place like no other. Easily accessible via a direct flight from most major airports, it is an ideal oasis for celebrities, couples and families alike. From hiking trails to undiscovered beaches and world-class golf courses, here you can renew in our luxurious and diverse accommodations, explore ancient relics of centuries past, revel in Dominican fare, or enjoy ecotourism adventures in our magnificent national parks, mountain ranges and rivers.

Surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the south and the Atlantic Ocean on the north, Dominican Republic features a variety of sports, recreation and entertainment options, exclusive cultural experiences like dancing, carnival festivities, plus Dominican specialties such as cigars, rum, chocolate, coffee, amber and larimar. Between adventurous Puerto Plata, lush Samaná, historic Santo Domingo, sunny Punta Cana, luxe La Romana, bustling Barahona and more, each area has something for every type of traveler and budget.

In addition to its uncharted experiences coast to coast, the country has also generated a worldwide reputation for its warm, and hospitable people. With eight international airports and nine distinct ecological zones it has never been more accessible or appealing to explore Dominican Republic. To learn more and begin planning your trip visit the Dominican Republic Ministry of Tourism’s official website at: www.GoDominicanRepublic.com

