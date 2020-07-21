Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Liquid Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Liquid Packaging market accounted for $333.73 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $590.79 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. Technological developments in the packaging sector, increasing population in emerging economies and shift in preferences of the consumer resulting in higher demands for packaged beverages are propelling market growth. However, a substitution product such as bio-based polymers is hampering market growth.
Liquid packaging is the packaging variants and items intended to protect the liquid-based substance from the outer environment after they have been produced to the point of end-consumption. These products are delivered in different shapes, sizes, materials and variants and each component has different kind of advantages and functionalities.
Based on the packaging type, the rigid liquid packaging segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period as they are widely used to manufacture packaging for beverages, and pharmaceutical drugs because of their excellent properties of this packaging such as ease of transport and carrying and excellent shelf-life. By geography, Asia Pacific is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the expansion of food & beverage and pharmaceutical sectors, favourable government policies for manufacturers, and the shifting of the production facilities by major players because of the low labor and operating costs.
Some of the key players profiled in the Liquid Packaging Market include Weyerhaeuser Company, The DOW Chemical Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sidel, Mondi PLC, International Paper, Evergreen Packaging, Tetra Pak International S.A., Billerudkorsnas AB, and Elopak.
Packaging Types Covered:
Type of Openings Covered:
Resins Covered:
Techniques Covered:
End Users Covered:
Regions Covered:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
South America
Middle East & Africa
What the report offers:
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.4.1 Data Mining
2.4.2 Data Analysis
2.4.3 Data Validation
2.4.4 Research Approach
2.5 Research Sources
2.5.1 Primary Research Sources
2.5.2 Secondary Research Sources
2.5.3 Assumptions
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 End User Analysis
3.7 Emerging Markets
3.8 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Packaging Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Flexible Liquid Packaging
5.2.1 Stand-Up Pouch
5.2.2 Sachets
5.2.3 Films
5.2.4 Bag-In-Box
5.3 Rigid Liquid Packaging
5.3.1 Cartons
5.3.1.1 Shaped Liquid Cartons
5.3.1.2 Gable-Top Liquid Cartons
5.3.1.3 Brick Liquid Cartons
5.3.2 Paperboard
5.3.2.1 Polyethylene (PE)-Coated Board
5.3.2.2 Tetra Pak
5.3.3 Plastics & Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Bottles
5.3.4 Glass
5.3.5 Drums & Containers
5.3.6 Cans
6 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Type of Opening
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Twist
6.3 Straw-Hole
6.4 King-Twist
6.5 Cut
7 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Resin
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Polyethylene (PE)
7.2.1 High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
7.2.2 Low Density Polyethylene (LDPE)
7.3 Uncoated
7.4 Polypropylene (PP)
7.5 Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
7.6 Other Resins
7.6.1 Polyester
7.6.2 Metal
7.6.3 Epoxy
8 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Technique
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Vacuum Packaging
8.3 Modified Atmosphere Packaging
8.4 Intelligent Packaging
8.5 Form Fill Seal Technology
8.6 Blow Molding
8.7 Aseptic Liquid Packaging
9 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By End User
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Food & Beverages
9.2.1 Wine & Spirits
9.2.2 Tomato Sauce
9.2.3 Tea
9.2.4 Milk and Yogurt
9.2.5 Juice & Drinks
9.2.6 Fruit Juice
9.2.7 Drinking Water
9.2.8 Dairy Products
9.2.9 Coconut water
9.2.10 Carbonated Soft Drinks
9.2.11 Buttermilk
9.3 Non-Food
9.3.1 Medical & Pharmaceutical
9.3.2 Household Care
9.3.3 Beauty & Personal Care
9.4 Industrial
9.4.1 Petrochemicals
9.4.2 Chemicals
10 Global Liquid Packaging Market, By Geography
10.1 Introduction
10.2 North America
10.2.1 US
10.2.2 Canada
10.2.3 Mexico
10.3 Europe
10.3.1 Germany
10.3.2 UK
10.3.3 Italy
10.3.4 France
10.3.5 Spain
10.3.6 Rest of Europe
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.4.1 Japan
10.4.2 China
10.4.3 India
10.4.4 Australia
10.4.5 New Zealand
10.4.6 South Korea
10.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific
10.5 South America
10.5.1 Argentina
10.5.2 Brazil
10.5.3 Chile
10.5.4 Rest of South America
10.6 Middle East & Africa
10.6.1 Saudi Arabia
10.6.2 UAE
10.6.3 Qatar
10.6.4 South Africa
10.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
11 Key Developments
11.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
11.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
11.3 New Product Launch
11.4 Expansions
11.5 Other Key Strategies
12 Company Profiling
12.1 Weyerhaeuser Company
12.2 The DOW Chemical Company
12.3 Smurfit Kappa
12.4 Sidel
12.5 Mondi PLC
12.6 International Paper
12.7 Evergreen Packaging
12.8 Tetra Pak International S.A.
12.9 Billerudkorsnas AB
12.10 Elopak
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/whm93z
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: