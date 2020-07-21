Chicago/ New York City/ Milwaukee , July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal ETF Services LLC (Tidal), an innovative leading provider of Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) services with over $1 billion in asset under administration (AuA), today announced it has entered into a license agreement with New York-based Blue Tractor Group, LLC (“Blue Tractor”) for their novel Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure.

﻿﻿﻿Tidal provides comprehensive white label services including strategic guidance, product planning, trust and fund services, legal support, operations support, marketing and research, and distribution support services. Toroso Asset Management will serve as the advisor to ETFs in the Tidal ETF Trust that leverage the Shielded Alpha℠ model.



Eric Falkeis, Chief Executive Officer of Tidal, said, “Tidal has been growing rapidly by partnering with firms that value innovation, diversity, and excellence to launch distinct ETFs designed to solve investors’ challenges. The next frontier in actively managed ETFs is non-transparency, and Blue Tractor offers a unique solution. The goal of this partnership is to help propel innovation in our industry forward.”

In December 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) approved the exemptive relief to permit Blue Tractor Group’s Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure. The structure is a “wrapper” that facilitates active management within an ETF, but without requisite daily full portfolio disclosure, thereby completely shielding a fund advisor’s confidential intellectual property of their alpha generating strategy.

Terry Norman, Founder of Blue Tractor Group, LLC, said, "We are excited to be working with Tidal. Their unparalleled ETF experience combined with our proprietary solution is a winning recipe to be able to launch innovative, active ETF strategies.”

ABOUT TIDAL ETF SERVICES

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, who have collectively launched hundreds of ETFs, Tidal ETF Services LLC sets out to modernize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed and sold. With a transparent, partnership approach, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. As advocates for ETF innovation, Tidal helps institutions and organizations launch the most interesting and viable ETFs available today. For more information, visit tidaletfservices.com.

ABOUT TOROSO ASSET MANAGEMENT

Toroso Asset Management, LLC is an investment management company registered with the SEC as an RIA (Registered Investment Advisor) specializing in ETF-focused research, investment strategies and services designed for financial advisors, RIAs, family offices and investment managers. For more information, visit torosoam.com.

ABOUT BLUE TRACTOR GROUP

Blue Tractor Group, LLC develops proprietary solutions to facilitate novel exchange-traded fund products. Blue Tractor’s Shielded Alpha℠ ETF structure (patent pending) permits active portfolio management within an ETF wrapper, while fully shielding a fund’s proprietary alpha strategy. More information is available at ﻿bluetractorgroup.com.

DISCLOSURES

This release is being made available for informational purposes only and should not be used for any other purpose. The information contained herein does not constitute and should not be construed as an offering of advisory services or an offer to sell or solicitation to buy any securities or related financial instruments in any jurisdiction. Investments in ETFs involve risk. Some investment products have more risk than others. Please read each prospectus for specific details regarding the ETF’s risk profile.

Certain information contained herein concerning economic trends and performance is based on or derived from information provided by independent third-party sources. Tidal believes that the sources from which such information has been obtained are reliable; however, it cannot guarantee the accuracy of such information and has not independently verified the accuracy or completeness of such information or the assumptions on which such information is based.