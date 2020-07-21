Dublin, July 21, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Camping and Caravanning Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report from the publisher provides the strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the global camping and caravanning market.



The global camping and caravanning market reached a value of nearly $49.9 billion in 2019, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6% since 2015, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% to nearly $66.7 billion by 2023.



This report describes and evaluates the global camping and caravanning market. It covers two five-year periods, 2015 to 2019, termed the historic period, and 2019 through 2023, the forecast period.



Growth in the historic period resulted from cheaper alternative to traditional vacations, rise in disposable income, rapid technological advances and increased aging population and early retirement. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were Natural disasters and availability of other domestic and international tourism alternatives.



Going forward, increasing millennial preference for camping, rising participation in outdoor activities, favorable government initiatives and increasing spend on leisure will drive growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the camping and caravanning market in the future include travel restrictions, political uncertainties/adversities, climate change effects due to global warming and opposition from NGOs and Greenpeace activists for recreational activities in campgrounds and RV camps.



North America was the largest region in the camping and caravanning market, accounting for 40.4% of the global market in 2019. It was followed by Western Europe, Asia-Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the camping and caravanning market will be Asia-Pacific and Africa, where growth will be at CAGRs of 12.1% and 10.6% respectively. These will be followed by South America and the Middle East, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 9.6% and 8.9% respectively.



The global camping and caravanning market is highly fragmented, with a large number of small players in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 6.4% of the total market in 2018. Major players in the market include Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited, Sun Communities, Equity Lifestyle Properties, Parkdean Holidays Limited, Kampgrounds Of America, Inc. and others.



The top opportunities in the global camping and caravanning market will arise in the recreational and vacation camps segment which will gain $11.3 billion of global annual sales by 2023. The camping and caravanning market size will gain the most in China at $3.8 billion.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Camping And Caravanning Market Executive Summary



2. Table of Contents



3. List of Figures



4. List of Tables



5. Report Structure



6. Introduction

6.1.1. Segmentation By Geography

6.1.2. Segmentation By Type



7. Camping And Caravanning Market Characteristics

7.1. Market Definition

7.2. Segmentation By Type Of Accommodation

7.2.1. RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds

7.2.2. Recreational And Vacation Camps



8. Camping And Caravanning Market, Supply Chain Analysis

8.1. Suppliers

8.2. Service Providers

8.3. Distributors

8.4. End Users



9. Camping And Caravanning Market, Service Analysis -Service Examples



10. Camping And Caravanning Market Customer Information

10.1. Americans Use Recreational Vehicles For Camping As It Is Cost-Effective And Easier Than Traditional Camping

10.2. Most Americans Consider Fifth-Wheel As A Primary Recreational Vehicle

10.3. American Millennials Are Most Likely To Go Recreational Vehicle Camping

10.4. Camping And Caravanning Is A Great Social Leveler And Makes People Happy

10.5. Fishing And Biking Are Some Of The Most Popular Outdoor Activities

10.6. Americans Participate In Outdoor Activities To Spend Time With Families And Get Fit



11. Camping And Caravanning Market Trends And Strategies

11.1. Camp Grounds And RV Parks Offering Wi-Fi Facilities

11.2. Increased Demand For Glamping

11.3. Green Camping

11.4. Collaborations For Wider Marketing And Advertising

11.5. Innovation In Camping Equipment Design

11.6. Rise In Basic Camping

11.7. Adapting To Regional Preferences



12. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Size And Growth

12.1. Market Size

12.2. Historic Market Growth, 2015 - 2019, Value ($ Billion)

12.2.1. Drivers Of The Market 2015 - 2019

12.2.2. Restraints On The Market 2015 - 2019

12.3. Forecast Market Growth, 2019 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

12.3.1. Drivers Of The Market 2019 - 2023

12.3.2. Restraints On The Market 2019 - 2023



13. Camping And Caravanning Market, Regional Analysis

13.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

13.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region

13.3. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, 2019 - 2023, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



14. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Segmentation

14.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market, Segmentation By Type, 2015 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

14.1.1. RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks And Campgrounds

14.1.2. Recreational And Vacation Camps



15. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Comparison with Macro Economic Factors

15.1. Camping And Caravanning Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, Global

15.2. Per Capita Average Camping And Caravanning Market Expenditure, Global



16. Asia-Pacific Camping And Caravanning Market



17. Western Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



18. Eastern Europe Camping And Caravanning Market



19. North America Camping And Caravanning Market



20. South America Camping And Caravanning Market



21. Middle East Camping And Caravanning Market



22. Africa Camping And Caravanning Market



23. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Competitive Landscape

23.1. Company Profiles

23.2. Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

23.2.1. Company Overview

23.2.2. Products And Services

23.2.3. Business Strategy

23.2.4. Financial Overview

23.3. Sun Communities

23.3.1. Company Overview

23.3.2. Products And Services

23.3.3. Business Strategy

23.3.4. Financial Overview

23.4. Equity Lifestyle Properties

23.4.1. Company Overview

23.4.2. Products And Services

23.4.3. Business Strategy

23.4.4. Financial Overview

23.5. Parkdean Holidays Limited

23.5.1. Company Overview

23.5.2. Products And Services

23.5.3. Business Strategy

23.5.4. Financial Overview

23.6. Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

23.6.1. Company Overview

23.6.2. Products And Services

23.6.3. Business Strategy

23.6.4. Financial Overview



24. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Camping And Caravanning Market

24.1. Royal Automobile Club Acquired Esperance Seafront Caravan Park

24.2. Bregal Freshstream LLP Acquired Away Resorts From LDC Ltd.

24.3. The Camping And Caravanning Club Acquired Scotgate And Braithwaite Bridges From Scotgate Holiday Park

24.4. Grow Capital Inc. Acquired Lake Selmac Resort & RV Park

24.5. Zeman Homes, Inc. Acquired Paradise Camping Resort And Seasons In The Sun RV Resort

24.6. Away Resorts Limited Acquired Sandy Balls Holiday Village

24.7. Onex Corporation Acquired Parkdean Resort

24.8. Inspire Communities Acquired Whisper Creek RV Resort

24.9. Sun Communities, Inc. Acquired Carefree Communities, Inc.



25. Market Background: Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market

25.1. Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market Characteristics

25.1.1. Market Definition

25.1.2. Segmentation By Type Of Accommodation

25.2. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, Segmentation By Type Of Accommodation, 2015 - 2023, Value ($ Billion)

25.3. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, 2019, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

25.4. Global Non-Residential Accommodation Services Market, 2015 - 2023, Historic And Forecast, By Region



26. Global Camping And Caravanning Market Opportunities And Strategies

26.1. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2023 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

26.2. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2023 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

26.3. Global Camping And Caravanning Market In 2023 - Growth Strategies

26.3.1. Market Trend Based Strategies

26.3.2. Competitor Strategies



27. Camping And Caravanning Market, Conclusions And Recommendations

27.1. Conclusions

27.2. Recommendations

27.2.1. Product

27.2.2. Place

27.2.3. Price

27.2.4. Promotion

27.2.5. People



Companies Mentioned



Alaskan Anglers RV Park

Banyan Tree Al Wadi

Bourne Leisure Holdings Limited

Camping Flamboyant

Camping Pod Lasem

Discovery Parks Private Limited

Duncans Mills camping club

Easycamp

Elangeni Holiday Resort

Ellevacanze

Equity Lifestyle Properties

European Camping Group

Fallen Rock RV Parke & Campground

George Country Resort

Glamp-Inn

Green Fountain Caravan Resort

Jellystone Park

Kampgrounds Of America, Inc.

Keurbooms Lagoon Caravan Park

Koppisol Holiday Resort

Mbizi Game Lodge & Spa

Normandy Farms

Parkdean Holidays Limited

Prefab Caravan

Queensburgh Caravan Park

Siblu

Sun Communities

The Golden Nugget RV Park

Top Parks

Victoria Bay Caravan Park

Zion River Resort



